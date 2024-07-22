Actress Winnie Ntshaba is excited about this year's Royalty Soapie Awards taking place in August 2024

The founder of the awards said that they will be celebrating excellence in the soapie world

Winnie also mentioned how she desired to give them money along with the trophies, but that wouldn't be possible this year

The South African actress Winnie Ntshaba, the founder of the Royalty Soapie Awards, spoke about the importance of these awards.

Actress Winnie Ntshaba excited about Royalty Soapie Awards

The House of Zwide actress Winnie Ntshaba has made headlines again after celebrating her 48th birthday in style.

Recently, the star who hosted the 5th annual Royalty Soapie Awards in 2021, after her father passed away a day before the prestigious awards ceremony opened up about the importance and impact of the awards and what she desires to achieve.

According to Fakazanews, the actress said:

"They’re celebrating excellence in the soapie world. I felt like soapies are the most watched shows on TV, commanding an audience of 20 million daily, but they weren’t celebrated enough. Many people, especially the crew and those behind the scenes, put in a lot of work. So, I thought, let’s celebrate them as well. A pat on the back can motivate them to do more."

She also mentioned that She would love to give all the performers who win an award some money instead of the trophy, but that won't be possible this year. She also wishes that the department and corporations would fund them:

"We’re hoping brands, corporates and the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture will give us funding. It’s been my wish to give people money as well, not only trophies. Nominees are happening on 24 July, and it’s going to be exciting. We’re growing and each year we try to take it a notch higher."

Winnie Tshaba is praised for her acting

In a previous report, Briefly News covered fan reactions to Winnie Ntshaba's brilliant acting on House of Zwide.

Aside from Generations, Winnie has acted on Isibaya and, currently, The River, where she continues to blow viewers away with her immaculate performances. The publication also revealed online reactions to Kat Sinivasan landing a role in House of Zwide.

