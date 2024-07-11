Rami Chuene is one of South Africa's most notable and versatile actors, and she has come a long way

The thespian recently reflected on her career when she reminisced over a throwback video of her acting on a classic TV show

Chuene got real about the struggles artists face in the industry, and she said she is grateful to still be getting jobs

Rami Chuene has come a very long way, and she recently praised herself after watching a throwback clip from her heydays.

Rami Chuene is grateful to still be acting despite the numerous challenges in the industry. Image: Mark Gunter/Oupa Bopape

Source: Instagram

Rami on her acting career

On social media, Rami Chuene shared an old clip of her and fellow actors acting in a classic South African TV show.

The thespian took the opportunity to reflect on her career and also speak about the plight of several artists in the industry. Reacting to the post by @FighterBoJ, who said, "Hola bro J!" Rami said she is grateful to still be getting jobs despite how tough the industry gets.

"Every time someone posts this, I watch. It reminds me of how far we’ve come. And to be able to still work today is a blessing, especially knowing how hard this industry is. God is good, and I’m truly grateful."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi praises Rami Chuene

Rami Chuene is one of South Africa's most notable and versatile actresses, and many people agree that she has indeed come a long way.

@Daizamadavi asked:

"Babe haven’t seen you in a while on my TL are you right kodwa."

@trevkek said:

"What's the name of this drama/movie. All I do is watch retro these days, the talent was massive."

@Omphik laughed:

"I didn’t even realise that it’s Moshidi and you."

