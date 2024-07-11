Ntokozo Mbambo will sing the South African national anthem ahead of the Springbok's match

The South African rugby team will play against Ireland during the second Test match in Durban

The Metro FM Music Awards winner will bless the crowd with her soothing voice at the Hollywoodbets Kings Park Stadium

Ntokozo Mbambo will open the second Test match between the Springboks and Ireland with her rendition of the South African national anthem.

Ntokozo Mbambo will sing the national anthem ahead of the Springboks vs Ireland match in Durban. Image: Oupa Bopape

Mbambo to sing the national anthem

Former Joyous Celebration singer Ntokozo Mbambo has been announced as the South African national anthem singer ahead of the highly anticipated rugby match.

The South African rugby team, the Springboks, will face Ireland in the second Test match in Durban on Saturday, July 13, 2024.

@Koko_Records shared on Twitter (X) that the multi-award winning Gospel singing sensation will sing her rendition of the anthem at the Hollywoodbets Kings Park Stadium.

Mzansi confident Ntokozo will shine in Durban

People are confident that Ntokozo will do as brilliant as actress Keabetswe 'KB' Motsilanyane did when she recently sang the anthem at Loftus Versfeld Stadium.

@TelkomZA shared:

"We cannot wait for Saturday @Koko_Records. Best believe the boys will be bringing the heat all season. Hope you’ll be ready for all the scrum action."

@Simprax gushed:

"KB has set the bar extremely high. I hope she does not disappoint and gives us a gospel rendition of the anthem. I am just saying."

@nathinothando argued:

"Our National Anthem is a Gospel song, and that is fine. Other genre singers have been also singing it their way the Jazz singers like Judith Sephuma, Jo-an Siki etc."

@LifeWithThami gushed:

"A huge congratulations!!! I cannot wait."

@Fan_2 added:

"Well done to the Department of Sports Arts and Culture."

