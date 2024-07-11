Limpopo Government is hosting a hero's welcome for Makhadzi, who recently won a BET Award, with events that include breakfast at Meropa Casino and a parade

Social media reactions to the news have been mixed, with some fans suggesting the event's funds should have been used to pay her debts

Critics pointed out that the government did not assist her financially to attend the BET Awards ceremony in the USA

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

The Limpopo Provincial Government has announced that it will be hosting award-winning singer and dancer Makhadzi, who recently won a BET Award. Makhadzi has been making headlines recently after making it on the controversial beneficiaries list.

Makhadzi is set to receive a hero's welcome in her home province. Image: @makhadzisa

Source: Instagram

Limpopo Government to host Makhadzi

The Limpopo Government wants to give Makhadzi a hero's welcome upon her return from the USA, where she won a BET Award.

The popular entertainment blog MDN News shared a post with the flyer showing the details on X. The flyer showed that the event, which included breakfast at Meropa Casino and a parade, was scheduled for 11 July 2024. Part of the post's caption read:

"The Limpopo Provincial Government is hosting a homecoming celebration for Makhadzi, who won at the 2024 BET Awards."

Mzansi shares mixed reactions to Makhadzi's homecoming event

Social media users dished their thoughts on the news of Makhadzi's welcoming event. Some fans suggested that the money used to organise the event should have been used to pay her debt.

@The_A_Wagon said:

"But they couldn't assist her to travel."

@realnorma_kay added:

"And give her money please, she deserves cash prizes as well."

@fusi_sekonyela wrote:

"mxm,they only appear now but didnt help her to attend the ceremony. sies."

@MsunukaRacism said:

"The department refuse to fund her trip. Why is she being welcomed by them?"

Makhadzi exposed by Minister Gayton McKenzie’s Department of Sports Arts and Culture

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that the Department of Sports, Arts, and Culture released a statement regarding allegations that it has not been supporting Makhadzi's career—and it said a mouthful!

Nearly a month since Makhadzi won a BET Award for Viewer's Choice: Best International Act, the singer's finances came into question when she revealed that she had no money to travel to Los Angeles.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News