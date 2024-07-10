Makhadzi was recently exposed by the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture with instruction from Minister Gayton McKenzie

According to the department, the singer has received financial assistance despite previously confessing to seeking help from loan sharks

Mzansi was shocked by the revelations and blasted the department for airing Makhadzi's business

Minister Gayton McKenzie instructed his department to reveal how Makhadzi has been helped financially. Images: GaytonMcK, MakhadziSA

Source: Twitter

The Department of Sports, Arts and Culture released a statement regarding allegations that it has not been supporting Makhadzi's career, and it said a mouthful!

Department of Sports, Arts and Culture puts Makhadzi on blast

Nearly a month since Makhadzi won a BET Award for Viewer's Choice: Best International Act, the singer's finances came into question when she revealed that she had no money to travel to Los Angeles.

Briefly News reported on the singer's admission to resorting to loan sharks for money to fund her trip and bring home the award.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Of course, this raised questions about the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture's role in helping South African creatives representing the country on a large scale, to which Minister Gayton McKenzie responded.

The newly-appointed minister instructed the department to release the names of creatives and athletes who have received funding from the Department.

In the statement, it's revealed that the Number 1 hitmaker has been booked for several national events since 2023, totalling R230K, although it does not address offering her financial assistance:

"DSAC therefore rejects the notion of creatives, who have received support from the Department, inferring that they have not received support to pursue their talents."

Mzansi reacts to the Department's revelations

Netizens blasted the department for exposing Makhadzi, claiming that she still hadn't received support for her BET Awards trip:

Perci57 asked:

"Was Makhadzi supposed to perform for free? Secondly, who approved such a poorly worded and crass release?"

_justGail wrote:

"Bathong, funding an international trip and paying someone for doing their job as an artist are two different things. And you're so wrong for revealing the amount."

Motse_mo wasn't impressed:

"It is going to be a long five years under this new minister. Not even a month in the new role and it's a mess and not in a positive way."

edward_njabulo said:

"This one sounds personal."

ApostleDeza demanded:

"Tell us about Shimza and how much he has received in the past 14 months."

Makhadzi to increase her rates

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Makhadzi announcing that she would increase her booking fee.

This after the Limpopo singer won a BET Award and made the country proud, and her fans believe it's only fitting.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News