Makhadzi Exposed by Minister Gayton McKenzie’s Department of Sports Arts and Culture, SA Shocked
- Makhadzi was recently exposed by the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture with instruction from Minister Gayton McKenzie
- According to the department, the singer has received financial assistance despite previously confessing to seeking help from loan sharks
- Mzansi was shocked by the revelations and blasted the department for airing Makhadzi's business
The Department of Sports, Arts and Culture released a statement regarding allegations that it has not been supporting Makhadzi's career, and it said a mouthful!
Department of Sports, Arts and Culture puts Makhadzi on blast
Nearly a month since Makhadzi won a BET Award for Viewer's Choice: Best International Act, the singer's finances came into question when she revealed that she had no money to travel to Los Angeles.
Briefly News reported on the singer's admission to resorting to loan sharks for money to fund her trip and bring home the award.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
Of course, this raised questions about the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture's role in helping South African creatives representing the country on a large scale, to which Minister Gayton McKenzie responded.
The newly-appointed minister instructed the department to release the names of creatives and athletes who have received funding from the Department.
In the statement, it's revealed that the Number 1 hitmaker has been booked for several national events since 2023, totalling R230K, although it does not address offering her financial assistance:
"DSAC therefore rejects the notion of creatives, who have received support from the Department, inferring that they have not received support to pursue their talents."
Mzansi reacts to the Department's revelations
Netizens blasted the department for exposing Makhadzi, claiming that she still hadn't received support for her BET Awards trip:
Perci57 asked:
"Was Makhadzi supposed to perform for free? Secondly, who approved such a poorly worded and crass release?"
_justGail wrote:
"Bathong, funding an international trip and paying someone for doing their job as an artist are two different things. And you're so wrong for revealing the amount."
Motse_mo wasn't impressed:
"It is going to be a long five years under this new minister. Not even a month in the new role and it's a mess and not in a positive way."
edward_njabulo said:
"This one sounds personal."
ApostleDeza demanded:
"Tell us about Shimza and how much he has received in the past 14 months."
Makhadzi to increase her rates
In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Makhadzi announcing that she would increase her booking fee.
This after the Limpopo singer won a BET Award and made the country proud, and her fans believe it's only fitting.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Moroba Moroeng (Entertainment editor) Moroba Moroeng is an entertainment writer at Briefly News and a University of Johannesburg alumni (Public Relations and Communications, 2018). She was the content manager and, later, editor for HipHop Africa, where she honed her proofreading, leadership, and content management skills. Having begun her career as a content writer for Slikour OnLife, Moroba has over four years of experience as a writer specialising in music journalism and entertainment. She joined Briefly News in 2023 and passed a set of training courses by the Google News Initiative. Email: moroba.moroeng@briefly.co.za