Makhadzi has announced that she will be increasing her rates and booking fees after she won at the 2024 BET Awards

The Limpopo superstar won an award for Viewers' Choice: Best New International Act, beating other global stars

Her fans agreed with her and said she truly deserves to increase the price because she is a good performer

Makhadzi made it clear that after she gained her international award-winning singer, her prices would no longer be low.

Makhadzi elated after winning BET award

Matorokisi hitmaker Makhadzi received a hero's welcome at the OR Tambo International Airport, where a large crowd greeted him.

Speaking to the media, Makhadzi jokingly said that she would be increasing her rates and booking fees.

This was after she beat many global stars at the 2024 BET Awards, where she won an award for Viewers' Choice: Best New International Act. The video was posted by @SlikourOnLife on X (Twitter).

The star also mentioned that she is now eyeing a Grammy award win.

Mzansi reacts to Makhadzi's announcement

Khadzinators congratulated their Queen, and many seemingly agreed with her and said she truly deserved to increase the price because she was a good performer.

Some joked about her improved English, while other people admired her beauty.

@thandomasanabo said:

"Next stop: Grammy Awards."

@Boowa7 gushed:

"Well done, Makhazi; I believe that's the second BET for our beautiful Limpopo province."

@KeletsoMss joked:

"Her English has improved since Aus Angie left. Congratulations Queen."

@JustLebogang hailed:

"Congratulations again, Khadzi. Keep winning."

@Muzishay said:

"She deserves it. The girl works hard."

@BoiMaq said:

"The price going up. Hopefully, you’ll get your Income Tax right and stop crying."

@thatobae664131 said:

"You deserve this Queen. Congratulations."

@__amo_A said:

"Makhadzi is so authentic. True to herself."

Makhadzi celebrates the success of her music

In more Makhadzi related news, Briefly News reported some positive online reactions to the singer's announcement after her songs and latest album, Mbofholowo, received positive reactions.

Her fans congratulated the Limpopo singer, and she said that she deserved all the success that was coming her way.

