Makhadzi was overjoyed at the success of her music and decided to share the achievement with her supporters

The singer revealed that her singles and latest album recently received gold and platinum certifications, and fans sang her praises

Mzansi showed love to Khadzi and congratulated her on the incredible milestone

Makhadzi celebrated the success of her music. Images: makhadzisa

Source: Instagram

Makhadzi is beaming with pride after receiving news that her latest album, Mbofholowo and several of her songs have received platinum and gold certifications.

Makhadzi celebrates a huge milestone

Our girl, Makhadzi, recently marked a huge milestone in her career after the success of her singles and her latest album, Mbofholowo.

Taking to her social media pages, the singer announced that several of her songs reached platinum status, including Nia Zwifha (platinum), Number 1 (double platinum) as well as Movie and Mapara, which were both certified multi-platinum.

Sound designer and music business consultant, Towdeemac told Briefly News that both digital streams and physical album sales now count towards the certifications.

One of her latest songs, Letswai, is bubbling under with a shiny gold certification, and Makhadzi was overcome with emotion in a video when she received the amazing news:

Mzansi shows love to Makhadzi

Fans congratulated Khadzi on her achievement and affirmed that she was born to win:

edgerlufuno was stunned:

"Wow! This is so amazing. Congrats, Khadzi."

ChrisExcel102 hyped Makhadzi up:

"The only artist that matters in Limpopo."

siphesihlevazi showed love to Makhadzi:

"I’m so proud of you, congratulations!"

cyril_melow wrote:

"Indeed, God’s time is always the best. I’m so super proud of every win you gain on a daily basis. From the streets of Thohoyandou Venda to the BET!."

michael_moagi said:

"You are destined for greatness."

blackrose.iam posted:

"You are the definition of 'God at work'. Keep going, Makhadzi."

Makhadzi celebrates BET nomination

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Makhadzi celebrating her BET nomination.

The Limpopo singer posted a throwback photo from her humble beginnings when she was still hustling, and marvelled at how far she has come in her career:

"From selling CDs on the streets to the BETs. Please help me celebrate my BET nomination for Viewer’s Choice: Best New International Act. May God help us to bring it home."

