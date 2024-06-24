Anele Zondo's boyfriend, Ciza, was apparently caught in a dodgy video leaving a hotel with another woman

This after the Kuningi rapper announced her pregnancy and her latest musical project

Mzansi was stunned by the new developments and sympathised with Anele after seemingly being cheated on

Anele Zondo’s boyfriend, Ciza, was apparently seen leaving a hotel with another woman. Images: anele_zondo, ciza.sa

Anele Zondo's relationship with Ciza is topping social media trends after Ciza was seemingly caught in a video leaving a hotel with another woman after his girlfriend announced her pregnancy.

Anele Zondo's bf caught on camera

Anele Zondo has been embracing her pregnancy and new music, and her life appears to be rosy. Well, apparently not her relationship.

After Briefly News shared photos from the Kuningi hitmaker's pregnancy shoot, paparazzi snaps were released, this time, of her boyfriend, Ciza.

Taking to his Twitter (X) page, gossipmonger, Musa Khawula, shared a video of Ciza apparently leaving the Leonardo Hotel in Sandton with a content creator named Wami Mthethwa.

The pair are seen walking out of the hotel towards a car, where Musa speculates it was around 11:40 AM on a Sunday:

Mzansi reacts to Musa Khawula's video

Netizens were stunned that Ciza was seemingly cheating on the Thick Slim hitmaker:

shamainedimpho said:

"This is the most evil thing a man can do to a woman. Not when you are pregnant hleng."

evelenxthree33 wasn't impressed:

"He is shameless."

gee_rankhumise wrote:

"Cheating on a pregnant woman is evil! How heartless can you be?"

Meanwhile, others were impressed and praised Musa Khawula's dedication:

mthunzi_fongoqa joked:

"A man can’t even cheat in peace, but at least he’s caught with a baddie."

bad_option88 said:

"They can't even say you're lying these days, evidence is there for everyone to see."

LovethL45957 wrote:

"You even have proof to back up what you are saying."

