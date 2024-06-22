Rapper Shebeshxt penned a heartfelt farewell to his daughter, Onthathile Chuene, amid her funeral on Saturday, 22 June

Shebeshxt posted a picture of the eight-year-old's casket, sharing a tribute message on his @OfficiallShebe_ X account

There had been initial speculation about the rapper being able to attend as he continued his recovery in the hospital

At the same time, Shebeshxt faces possible culpable homicide charges for the deadly crash which claimed Onthatile's life on 9 June

Controversial Limpopo rapper Lehlogonolo "Shebeshxt" Chauke attended his daughter Onthatile Chuene's funeral following special arrangements with the hospital where he is being treated.

There was initial speculation about whether the rapper would attend the burial in Lebowakgomo, Limpopo.

Funeral postponed for Shebeshxt to attend

However, a family decision was reportedly made to postpone it until the necessary arrangements could be finalised for him to do so.

A picture posted on his @OfficiallShebe_ X account suggested his presence.

It shows the eight-year-old's white-coloured custom Disney's Frozen casket, seemingly from a funeral home.

The post read:

"You left a huge void in our hearts. I don't think we will ever recover from this. We might seem strong, but deep down we wish we could wake up from this terrible nightmare and see your beautiful face and hear your wonderful voice saying, 'Ke rata Batswadi baka ka pelo ka moka' (I love my parents wholeheartedly)."

Fatal accident claims Onthatile's life

Briefly News reported that the muso was involved in an accident while travelling on the R37 outside Polokwane en route to an ANC Siyanqoba Rally celebration concert on 9 June.

Onthatile died in the crash while he and his girlfriend, Onthatile's mother, Kholofelo, suffered injuries and were admitted to hospital.

Shebeshxt was transferred to the general ward on Tuesday, 18 June, after nine days in the intensive care unit (ICU).

The latest accident — in which his charcoal Volkswagen Polo collided with a truck and overturned — came less than six months after another left the Ambulance hitmaker's Volkswagen Polo GTI written off.

Briefly News understands the police have since launched an investigation into the incident and have begun collecting statements.

Lot Ramusi, the family's spokesperson and Shebeshxt's lawyer, said in a Sunday World interview that the police had contacted the musician for a statement.

However, he said they had not indicated whether he was under investigation for Onthatile's death.

“He will only provide a statement after the funeral,” Ramusi said.

