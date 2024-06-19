TV presenter Jub Jub has shared his thoughts about Shebeshxt's car accident after he was roped into it

The Uyajola 9/9 presenter noted a few fake Facebook accounts which were created in his name using his pictures

The star mentioned how being roped into it has affected his brand, as the accounts are tarnishing his name

Uyajola 9/9 TV presenter Jub Jub has grown frustrated by the fake Facebook accounts targeting his brand. Shebeshxt's accident is where he drew the line after noting that the accounts are speaking about the fatal incident.

Jub Jub had addressed some of the misconceptions regarding Shebeshxt’s car accident. Image: @official.shebeshxt, @official_jubjub

Jub Jub discusses Shebeshxt's accident

The TV presenter relayed his thoughts about Shebeshxt's car accident in an Instagram video. This came after he saw multiple fake accounts created using his name on Facebook.

Jub Jub, real name Molemo Maarohanye, said he had nothing to do with the car accident and never spoke about it, and neither has he ever met Shebeshxt.

"I have got nothing to do with that; I have never said anything about it, I have no opinion, I have never met him, and nobody should have an opinion about it, too."

The media personality also asked people to let Shebeshxt and his family grieve in peace and respect his privacy.

Jub Jub distances himself from fake accounts

That said, Jub Jub clarified that he had nothing to do with the accounts and pleaded with his supporters to help him report them.

The rapper cautioned people against assuming that he was behind the accounts created to scam people.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi weighs in on Jub Jub's video

Netizens expressed confusion on the video and the fact that Jub Jub even had to address this. Some sympathised with him.

wandiestar said:

"These fake accounts are really a big problem, I honestly wish there was a way to stop this cause it’s tarnishing a lot of people’s names. I think from time to time, one always needs to keep reminding people that there are fake accounts using false names and faces."

mariamohale added:

"Thank you for the information. I wish Connie Ferguson and BI Phakathi could do the same."

neosbape lashed:

"Mark Zuckerburg is doing a crappy job with these fake accounts."

calliephakathi asked:

"Was he ever accused? How did we get here?"

@TheGeopol warned:

"Jub Jub likes attention; who said anything about him being involved with Shebeshxt’s accident? Yes, they might be similar."

Onthatile's funeral postponed

In a previous report from Briefly News, the funeral service of nine-year-old Onthatile Chuene, who was killed in a car accident in Limpopo, had been postponed.

The rapper's family, Shebeshxt, made this decision due to him being hospitalised. According to reports, his family will wait for him to recover so he can have the opportunity to bury his daughter.

