Zola 7 has reportedly quit alcohol due to health reasons and has big plans for his career

This after the Kwaito star hinted at his return to the music industry with the re-release of his classic songs

Mzansi showed love to Zola and admired his decision, while others weighed in on his musical comeback

Zola 7's health concerns reportedly influenced his decision to quit alcohol. Images: Creatives Makhado (Facebook), official_zola7 (Instagram)

Zola 7 is said to have put the bottle down for good after his health took a turn for the worst, and he is reportedly doing better than ever and plans to reclaim his former glory in the music industry.

Has Zola 7 quit alcohol for good?

Zola 7 has reportedly decided to retire from alcohol and start a life of sobriety.

The 47-year-old Kwaito star is said to have put the bottle down and is focusing on taking control of his health with plans to return to the music industry.

Briefly News reported that the Zola 7 host re-released his music on digital platforms, including his 2004 album, Bhambatha, as well as his smash hit, Ghetto Fabolous, which featured in the Yizo Yizo soundtrack.

Now, according to ZiMoja, the Umdlwembe hitmaker has set his sights on sobriety after years of alleged alcohol abuse. The publication further alleged that Zola's battle with epilepsy was one of the reasons he quit booze.

Mzansi shows love to Zola 7

Netizens praised Zola's decision to quit alcohol:

Kxng_Phexx could relate:

"When you're already weak, it's best you quit liquor. I don't drink as much these days because my liver and kidneys have given in."

KidiPotse said:

"Good for him; I hope he does well for himself. All the best to him."

MbongenikaNcube wrote:

"Good that he's taking care of his body; no one else will."

Meanwhile, some netizens felt it was too little too late for Zola's musical comeback:

LM_Rebirth said

"But is it not too late? I think he must just enjoy his life."

ManziniSimand didn't support the idea:

"As for returning to music, I think it’s too late; that genre is almost dead. He may try some reality shows or acting."

Phungashee wrote:

"Ewu, I think it's too late, bhuti."

Emtee celebrates major milestone

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Emtee celebrating a decade of sobriety.

Netizens showed love to Big Hustle and congratulated him on the milestone, while others felt that quitting alcohol wasn't enough.

