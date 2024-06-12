Zola 7 has reportedly mended fences with his former record label boss, Lance Stehr, after a years-long feud

The Kwaito star is set to re-release his third studio album in digital stores, and it's said that he and Lance have plans in the pipeline

Fans couldn't wait for the star's new moves and reminisced about the impact of his music

Zola 7 has reportedly reunited with his former label boss, Lance Stehr. Images: Instagram/ official_zola7 and Facebook/ Lance Stehr

Zola 7 is said to have reunited with his former record label boss, Lance Stehr. This after the pair parted ways for years, and are said to be working on new projects, including the digital release of Zola's Bhambatha.

Zola 7 and Lance Stehr reunite

After their decade-long feud, Zola 7 and Lance Stehr have reportedly buried the hatchet.

The pair are said to be working on rebranding Zola's career, and the 47-year-old Kwaito star revealed his plans to re-release his 2004 album, Bhambatha, on digital stores on its 20th anniversary.

Zola and Lance's relationship deteriorated after the Umdlwembe hitmaker made claims that his former label boss exploited him and bad-mouthed him to the media.

According to TshisaLIVE, Zola reached out to Stehr and mended fences ahead of the release of Bhambatha and his hit song, Ghetto Fabulous, which featured in the Yizo Yizo soundtrack.

Ghetto Fabulous will be out on 14 June 2024, while Bhambatha is expected for re-release on 18 June 2024:

Mzansi reacts to Zola's music plans

Fans are looking forward to Zola's upcoming music, and showed love to the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture's new Creative Sector ambassador:

ngwatomac said:

"Man, you just don’t know how much you shaped my life through your music, that album on its own."

oaitse_ahijah_dikgolojwane wrote:

"I pasted the cover of my cassette tape on the wall every time I moved house."

dumisanimboma reminisced:

"Wow, I'm grown. Me and my late friend used to sing the songs bar for bar in school."

ngcebo_loo2lee posted:

"The legend is back, respect to the uncle!"

alex_4rmtheville responded:

"This album brings back childhood memories."

zamwitty was elated:

"This is the best news ever!"

