Showmax is set to launch a show titled 016FM featuring late actor, Mpho Sebeng

The star tragically lost his life in a horrific car accident, and the show will be his first posthumous TV appearance

Mzansi expressed mixed reactions to the news; where some were shattered by Mpho's loss, while others criticised the show

Mpho Sebeng is set to posthumously feature in Showmax's upcoming series, '016FM'.

Source: Instagram

Mpho Sebeng is set to feature in the upcoming Showmax drama series, 016FM, a month after he tragically lost his life.

Mpho Sebeng features in Showmax series

A month after his tragic death, Mpho Sebeng's supporters will get to watch the late actor in action in an upcoming Showmax series.

016FM is set in the Vaal and features some familiar faces in the broadcasting industry including Podcast and Chill host, Sol Phenduka, DJ/ radio host, DJ Speedsta, as well as legendary radio personality, Ba2cada.

The show is centred around rival radio stations, where Mpho stars as co-lead and represents 016FM, referencing the Vaal's area code. Twitter (X) user Phil Mphela shared the trailer ahead of the show's official premiere on 26 June 2024:

Mzansi reacts to Showmax's new series

This will be the actor's first posthumous appearance, and it's clear that fans have not yet gotten over his untimely death:

Podcast and Chill host, Sol Phenduka, said:

"Oh, Mpho Sebeng. I'm honoured to have shared a moment with him on this show."

tsholo_rabotsho was shattered:

"Still can’t believe it’s only been a month since Mpho passed."

Meanwhile, some netizens accused Showmax of cultural appropriation:

keketsokay threw shade:

"I’m not happy with the representation of the Vaal dialect because, more than anything, language is a big part of the Vaal. It shows a lack of research, but we will watch, retlareng."

Kamonciaga said:

"Making a Vaal show with only two people who are originally from Vaal is crazy!"

