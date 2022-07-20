Riky Rick is one of the most successful rappers in Mzansi and he was also a loving husband, father and fashionista

Apart from releasing music, the Boss Zonke hitmaker was the founder of Cotton Fest music festival and owner of Cotton Club Records

The star owned a pair of 20 spectacles and bouth his first car for R11 000 and was a huge fan of jazz musicians such as Jeff Lorber and Nduduzo Makhathini

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Riky Rick was one of the most popular South African rappers. The Boss Zonke hitmaker was a husband, father to two children and a fashionista.

Riky Rick bought his first car for R11 000. Image: @rikyrickworld

Source: Instagram

The Cotton Fest music festival founder was also a record label owner, Cotton Club Records. He inspired the South African youth when he was alive and celebrated the young people who were trendsetters.

Briefly News takes a look at five interesting facts that most of his fans don't know about their late favourite hip-hop artist.

1. 20 pairs of spectacles

The rapper owned 20 pairs of spectacles at some stage. He shared that he had to wear them since he was a kid, but never had a pair of glasses he liked rocking. He hilariously revealed that he lost them all. He used to wear them on his come up but had to dump them when "it became Black Coffee's vibe".

2. His love for jazz music

Even though he has been a rap artist for all of his career, the star listened to a lot of jazz music in his spare time. SowetanLIVE reports that his favourite producers of the genre, associated with old or serious people, were Gil Scott-Heron, Grove Washington Jr, Jeff Lorber and Nduduzo Makhathini.

3. Education

The star studied psychology as a major for one year at university level. At the time, he shared that he was trying to do a communications degree. He later decided to do something more arty. The star added that he should have continued studying psychology.

4. First car

Riky Rick bought his first car for about R11 000. It was a 1979 Mitsubishi Lancer. He shared that he always struggled to open the windows of his whip. Before getting his own ride, he used to move around in his mom's car until she asked him to buy his own.

5. Untimely passing

Although he was one of the few rappers of his time who made a success out of their career, the rapper-turned-businessman was battling depression for a long time. His untimely passing on 23 February shook the entire Mzansi entertainment industry. King Kotini will always be remembers for being fashion forward and an inspiration to the country's youth.

Cassper Nyovest and Black Coffee describe Riky Rick as the life of the party

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Riky Rick's memorial service took place at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. The late rapper was buried on Tuesday, 1 March.

Mzansi celebs came out in numbers to celebrate the life of the Boss Zonke hitmaker. He passed away on 23 February at the age of 34. Speaking at his memorial, Cassper Nyovest shared that King Kotini was his idol.

He shared that the late award-winning star was everything he wanted to be. Black Coffee described Riky Rick as the life of the party. He shared that everywhere Riky went, he was spreading love.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News