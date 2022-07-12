Rapper Blxckie became an instant success when he first broke into the Mzansi music scene

The up-and-coming star took the country by storm with his unmatched rapping and singing skills

Blxckie spoke about his music, what inspires him and also what his fans can look forward to from him

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Blxckie became an overnight star when he dropped his music. There is no doubt that he is the man of the moment.

Blxckie has opened up on what inspires him to make more music. Image: @blxckie

Source: Instagram

The star hit the entertainment scene a little over a year ago with his banger Big Time Shlappa featuring Lucasraps. Since then, he has been on a winning streak, bagging features with stars such as DJ Maohorisa and also winning the Freshman of the Year at the South African Hip Hop Awards.

In an interview with Hype Magazine, the star said his inspiration to keep pushing comes from being real. Telling real stories through his music and showing his fans the stages of his growth. He said:

"There are a few places I’ve grabbed inspiration from to inform my choices on what type of artist I want to be, but, at the end of the day, people always gravitate towards someone they can relate to, and the easiest way I’ve been able to do that is just being real."

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

SA HipHop Mag described the top rapper as a true product of the lockdown. The publication commended him for being an inspiration to young people who can now see that hard work pays.

Cassper Nyovest Reacts to Focalistic's Response to His Diss in Ooh Ahh: “It Wasn’t a Jab but He Took Offence”

In other entertainment news, Briefly News also reported that Focalistic and Cassper Nyovest are going back and forth in the streets following Cassper's diss in the latest song, Ooh Ahh, featuring the late Riky Rick.

Mufasa caused a buzz when he rapped that he inspired everyone in the industry, especially Focalistic.

Mufasa's statement did not sit well with Focalistic, who fired back at the rapper in a now-viral video. Focalistic, who was in Paris at the time of the recording, said:

"Yes, Cassper inspired me, but inspiration doesn't have an invoice, even Michael Jackson inspired me, but I can't pay him because he is no more."

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News