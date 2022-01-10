Who is Emily Rinaudo? Everything to know about Mizkif's sister

As some of you may know, the influencer and model Emily Rinaudo is also the sister of the Twitch star Mizkif. Much like her brother, this beautiful babe uses social media and online platforms to earn a living. After getting into some trouble with Instagram, allegedly due to her risque 18+ content, she opened an OnlyFans account and has been smiling all the way to the bank.

The beautiful Instagram model says she loves to spend time in the gym but has no interest in participating in any sports.

Source: Instagram

Although she has done her best to keep her private life out of the spotlight, Briefly has managed to dig up all you need to know about this controversial social media icon.

Emily Rinaudo's profile

Full name: Emily Rinaudo

Emily Rinaudo Famous for: Instagram model and the sister of Mizkif

Gender: Female

Female Place of birth: Chesapeake, Virginia

Chesapeake, Virginia Date of birth: January 22, 1996

January 22, 1996 Zodiac: Aquarius

Aquarius Emily Rinaudo's age: 26 in 2022

26 in 2022 Current residence: Virginia

Virginia Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Caucasian

Caucasian Sexuality: Straight

Straight Husband: None

None Children: None

None Parents: Michael Rinaudo (father), unknown mother

Michael Rinaudo (father), unknown mother Siblings: Mizkif (Matthew)

Mizkif (Matthew) Emily Rinaudo's height: 5 feet 8 inches

5 feet 8 inches Weight: 132 lbs

132 lbs Measurements: 33-25-35

33-25-35 Eye colour: Blue

Blue Hair colour: Brown

Brown School: Currituck High School

Currituck High School Occupation: Influencer, model and content creator

Influencer, model and content creator Net worth: $400,000 in 2021

$400,000 in 2021 Emily Rinaudo's Instagram: @emjayrinaudo

@emjayrinaudo Twitter: @emjayrinaudo

@emjayrinaudo TikTok: @emjayrinaudo

Biography

Mizkif's sister's name is Emily Rinaudo, and the gorgeous model was born on 22 January 1996 in the Virginian town of Chesapeake. Emily graduated from Currituck High School, but little is revealed about her childhood or parents. We can, however, tell you that Michael Rinaudo, her father, is the CEO of Deviant Dish.

Mizkif and his sister goofing off and enjoying a meal together.

Source: Instagram

Many people believe her older brother Matthew Rinaudo is to credit for her success. The 25-year-old American streamer, commonly known as Mizkif, formed the gaming organisation One True King and has a net worth exceeding $800,000.

Career

Emily began her career by building a portfolio on the Model Mayhem website, which allowed her to collaborate with other photographers and models. She received numerous possibilities from various firms while her internet presence was still rising.

Mizkif's sister's Instagram has been receiving regular content since March 2017, and she almost had 250,000 Instagram followers before her principal handle was disabled. She frequently posted "before and after" photos, proudly displaying the outcomes of her workouts. However, she also published numerous pictures in which she was barely clothed, which is thought to be why her account was deactivated.

Much like her brother, this social media icon has a soft spot for animals and owns a chihuahua mix named Honey.

Source: Instagram

And here, enter OnlyFans to save the day! Emily Rinaudo's OnlyFans profile gave her the freedom to model however she pleased, and so far, she has uploaded over 675 posts & earned more than 90k followers.

There have been numerous reports regarding leaked OnlyFans pics and videos, the content of which is of a sexual nature, but who knows whether these scandals bear any truth to them.

Unlike her brother, Emily Rinaudo's Twitch channel never took off, as she opted for nude content on OnlyFans instead.

How old is Emily Rinaudo?

Emily Rinaudo's birthday is on 22 January, making the starlet an Aquarius. She is true to her star sign, as Aquarians are described as free-spirited and eccentric; they can often be identified by their offbeat fashion sensibilities, unusual hobbies, and nonconformist attitude. In 2022, the gorgeous model will celebrate her 26th birthday.

This popular content creator has an estimated net worth of over $400 000 (by the end of 2021)

Source: Instagram

Emily Rinaudo's net worth

Emily Rinaudo's net worth is estimated at around $400,000. Paid subscriptions and sponsorships are her primary sources of income, and her Instagram account is predominantly used for advertising assorted products. With over 200k followers, she has a 5.5 percent average engagement rate. As a result, her revenues from a single sponsored post are believed to be roughly $550. Her Onlyfans subscription plan, on the other hand, costs $25 per month or $180 per year. She has hundreds of subscribers on the site so far. However, her exact subscriber numbers are not disclosed to the general public.

Emily Rinaudo's boyfriend

In early 2017, she was caught spending an awful lot of time with the fellow social media sensation Connor Keating, who is both a social media personality and a BMX cyclist. The couple made their relationship official, but unfortunately, their relationship was not long-lived.

Any other relationships since have been kept a closely guarded secret.

The only known relationship that Rinaudo has had was with BMX racer Connor Keating in 2017.

Source: Instagram

Emily Rinaudo may be unconventional to some people's standards, but the fact that she is a strong, independent woman is where the judgements should stop. Mizkif's sister is not afraid to bare some skin for the sake of business, and she seems to be quite well for herself.

