What is OnlyFans? This site is a social media platform that requires a subscription to interact with artists and content creators. Members can subscribe to their favourite creators and artists, showing admiration and support and revolutionising the online creative content industry. However, with over 100 million registered users worldwide, some may wonder how to delete a membership. Briefly.co.za has answers to all of your questions.

Find out how you can deactivate your OnlyFans profile from your computer or cellphone and what will happen to your account after that. If you wish to swap over to another platform, Briefly.co.za has provided you with alternatives.

How to delete OnlyFans account 2021

Is OnlyFans easy to cancel? It takes only five simple steps to deactivate your membership, but make sure of your decision because it is not always easy to restore it once deleted.

Log in to your account and go to the "Settings" tab. On the left pane, click "Account." "Delete Account" is located at the bottom of the page. Now, put in the passcode shown in the image and choose "Delete Account." To verify, click "Yes, Delete."

If I delete my OnlyFans account, can I get it back?

Most membership deactivations are permanent, and it is possible to erase your account with no way of recovering it completely. As a backup, click "Download Info" if you want to preserve photographs and other data from your profile before selecting "Delete Account" from the drop-down menu.

If you wish to recover your profile, you can contact Customer Support, who may be able to assist you.

How to delete OnlyFans account from mobile:

Log in at onlyfans.com In the lower right corner of the window, select your profile. Select "Settings". At the top menu bar, select the @ (account) symbol. "Delete Account" is located at the bottom of the page. Click "Delete Account" and input the pin shown in the image. Select "Yes, Delete" from the verification popup.

How to delete my OnlyFans account with money in my wallet?

You will not be able to transfer funds back to your debit or credit card once you have completed a transfer from your bank to your Onlyfans wallet. However, after you deactivate your membership, you will still have access to your profile and wallet for about a month. So, while you will not be able to get the cash on hand, you will be able to use the funds in your wallet on the Onlyfans platform within a month of terminating your membership.

How to delete OnlyFans account without logging in

If you do not wish to log into the website, it is possible to deactivate your membership via e-mail. Follow these simple steps:

Firstly, compose an e-mail with the subject titled "Request to delete my account." Send the request through to support@OnlyFans.com Wait for the confirmation e-mail to ensure that the membership and subscriptions have been deactivated.

What happens when you delete your OnlyFans account?

If you deactivate your membership, you will be automatically unsubscribed from the content creators and artists you were previously affiliated with. In addition, all of your photographs, videos, and other material will be permanently wiped from your profile.

If you are a content creator and delete your profile, the deactivation will not immediate. Your account will only be permanently closed once your last active subscription has expired, and your fans will not be able to renew the subscription thereafter.

Do I get my money if I delete my OnlyFans?

Unfortunately, no money will be refunded to you once your subscriptions are cancelled and your membership has been discontinued. Regardless of your activity on OnlyFans, once you have subscribed to an artist, you have access to their content and, therefore, must be billed.

A successful deactivation will prevent further costs as all subscriptions are automatically cancelled after that.

Alternative platforms

In August of 2021, OnlyFans decided to remove all sexual material, which was a significant portion of their content. The restriction has now been lifted; however, it is unclear whether or not it will be reinstated. If you are considering switching platforms as a user or content creator, Briefly.co.za has you sorted. Here is a shortlist of alternative websites to investigate:

FanCentro

This platform was started in 2017 and allows adult content to be shared among the subscribed users. Additionally, creators receive 75% of all subscriptions and additional assistance with Snapchat and other features associated with the platform.

AVN Stars

AVN Media Network, a specialist in the adult entertainment sector, established Adult Video News Stars. Creators can choose to work on a subscription basis or a pay-per-clip basis. The revenue share is the same as OnlyFans, at 20% of the subscription fee.

Loyalfans

One of the newer platforms, Loyalfans, was only created in 2020 but has some unique features. Not only do the creators earn a whopping 80% of their subscription fees, but there are additional fees for referrals. In addition, it offers model and fan recommendation bonuses, enabling models to earn money when one of their followers subscribes to another model.

If you find yourself spending too much on subscriptions, are unhappy with the content, or have another reason to delete your OnlyFans profile, there is a simple solution. Although you will not be refunded for any of your payments, it takes just a few simple steps to deactivate your membership. Your profile will be deleted permanently, so ensure that all necessary data is saved first.

