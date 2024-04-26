Musicians Thabo Smol and Murdah Bongz have reunited and will be dropping a new song soon

The news and gossip page posted about the two former Black Motion members reuniting on their Twitter (X) page

Many fans and followers are happy that the two musicians have reunited and will be dropping a new song Takala next month

Thabo Smol has reunited with producer Murdah Bongz. Image: @murdahbongz, @thabosmol

Source: Instagram

Many fans and followers of the old Black Motion buzzed with excitement as some great news was announced on social media regarding the old members of the band, Murdah Bongz and Thabo Smol.

Thabo Smol reunites with Murdah Bongz

Social media has been buzzing ever since the news of the stars reuniting and set to be dropping a new song, Takala together, featuring DJ Bucks. Previously, Thabo Smol talked about how he and Murdah went separate ways during his sit-down interview with MacG and Sol Phenduka on Podcast and Chill.

Recently, the news and gossip page MDNews shared on their Twitter page that the pair have united and will be dropping a banger in May 2024.

The page wrote:

"Black Motion Reunites ❤ Black Motion are back after almost two years of not working together, they set to drop a song titled "Takala" on 10th of May with Dj Buckz & Afrikan Roots."

See the post below:

Thabo Smol also about them dropping a new song soon on his Instagram page and wrote:

"‼️⚠️‼️⚠️‼️10 MAY TAKALA ZWINO DROPS!!!!!!!! BLACK MOTION x AFRIKAN ROOTS x DEEJAY BUCKZ x MöRDA. Gonna be a warm winter!!!"

See the post below:

Fans can't wait for the song to be dropped

Many fans couldn't wait for the song to be released. See some of the comments below:

gabisilet said:

"Yessssesssssss I can’t wait to see u guys on stage le le bobothle."

stone_heart_isk wrote:

"Back like never left."

lebohang_molela shared:

"The boys are back!"

kholi_jiyane commented:

"Can we fast forward the time please."

brainchild978 mentioned:

"Great to see you and Mörda work."

"Tears of joy and freedom": Murdah Bongz explains teary viral video

Briefly News previously reported that recently, a video capturing Bongani "Murdah Bongz" Mohosana's waterworks during a performance has sparked intense speculation among fans.

The viral footage has reignited discussions about his longing for a reunion with his former partner, Thabo Smol, as part of the iconic duo Black Motion. However, Bongz, who changed his name to Mörda, has gone on to clarify his teary video.

