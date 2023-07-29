DJ Murdah Bongz claim he has never heard of the person who replaced him in his former music duo

The musician spoke out online about his position as a former member of Black Motion, which he left for a solo career

Many people thought that the DJ was putting on a show about not knowing Problem Child as he discussed the group's future

Mörda rebranded himself outside of his music group. The Famous DJ told people recently that he does not know who Problem Child is.

Murdah Bongz sounds eager to rejoin Black Motion, but fans were not happy he said he is not familiar with Problem Child, who is a new member of the DJ group.

Some people caught wind of the video and thought he was lying. Many people commented on the video with their own opinions.

Mörda denies knowing Problem Child during Instagram Live

Mörda, aka Murdah Bongz, took to his social media to discuss Black Motion's latest addition, Problem Child, in a video posted by Musa Khawula on Twitter. Problem Child took over his part in the group Black Motion and was lauded for his talent. Here is what Mörda said to say about him:

South Africans convinced Mörda is pretending not to know Problem Child

A Twitter user jumped in to stand up for Problem Child. The post got over 3 000 likes when the tweep said anyone who works in the music scene knows the DJ who replaced Mörda. Read the post below:

South Africans call out Murdah Bongz for not knowing Problem Child

Online users were convinced that Mörda was eager to pretend. Many people speculated that he was just capping.

@the_cya was touched:

"Loser energy is what Murdah Bongz is projecting. Problem Child is a problem inkinga! The hits after hits thats man has produced like that Song 'Kwenzenjani' is unmatched. Tribal ear nje...not to mention how brought up Da Capo and many others around that time."

@hobo_group said:

" He’s just trying to act cool."

@Ndivhu_Magidi added:

"Lols weeeeeh he's bitter about it."

@iamKhanyoM commented:

"There's no deep house fan who doesn't know Problem Child unless you were born yesterday."

@n_khetla defended Murdah Bongz:

"So now y’all want him to change his narrative based on your lived experiences? Aowa. Mina if I don’t know you I don’t know you, you could’ve even been in my class in high school. But if (I) claim idk you then I don’t."

Black Motion's new member reacts to being compared to Murdah Bongz

Mörda denies knowing Problem Child hat Black Motion's new addition Kabelo Koma, popularly known as Problem Child Ten83, in IN has broken his silence after being compared with Murdah Bongz.

He said people should stop comparing him with the former member because what he brings to the band is unique and different.

Speaking to TimesLIVE, the star, who is also affectionately known as "the new kid on the block", said he should not be compared to Bongani Mahosana because what he brings to the group is new and special.

