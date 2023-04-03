Bongani "Murdah Bongz" Mahosana, also known as Mörda, is celebrating the first anniversary of his solo career, which he launched after parting ways with Thabo in 2022

Mörda faced challenges in his solo career, including a messy fallout with Smol over allegations of burglary, theft, and studio equipment damage

Murdah thanked his fans for their support and, having returned disputed equipment, has said there's no animosity with Thabo

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

It's been one year since Bongani "Murdah Bongz" Mahosana, formerly known as Murdah, took a leap of faith and launched his solo career.

Mörda celebrates one year as a solo artist. Images: @murdahbongz

Source: Instagram

Murdah Bongz celebrated his first anniversary of being a solo act

After parting ways with Black Motion group mate Thabo Smol in 2022, the DJ changed his name to Mörda and has been killing it in the game ever since. As he celebrates his first anniversary as a solo artist, Mörda took to Instagram to thank his fans for their support and embrace of the change.

The Instagram post read:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"One year later from the birth of Mörda. It’s been a crazy ride but I didn’t do it alone. Thank you to everyone who embraced the change. I’m so inspired to do more because I know now the music is what moves us. Here’s to continuing the journey together."

Murdah Bongz has since returned the equipment

Despite this success, Mörda's journey as a solo artist has not been without its challenges. The fallout with Thabo Smol was messy, with accusations of burglary, theft, and studio equipment damage.

In late 2022, the Johannesburg High Court ordered Murdah to return the equipment he allegedly stole and damaged from Thabo's Centurion house, which also served as a studio.

Reports in ZAlebs reported that Mörda has since returned the equipment to Smol, and according to sources, there is no animosity between them. While the incident may have caused a rift in their relationship, it is clear that they are both focused on moving forward and creating great music.

Fans react to Mörda's first anniversary

Despite these setbacks, Mörda has persevered and continued to create music that moves his fans. His Instagram post celebrating the first anniversary of his solo career shows that he is grateful for the support he has received and inspired to do more.

Fans reacted to the post in kind spirits and congratulations.

@thuthu_buttons said:

"This is beautiful! Here's to many more."

@memo_music said:

"Hugs bro!!"

@trancemicsoul commented:

"To many more beautiful records, my chomie"

@tlhogi_leteane said:

"Maintain the focus. You are on the right path."

Murdah Bongz teaches Asante and Kairo Forbes TikTok dance moves, video warms Mzansi's heart: "AKA is at peace"

In a previous article, Briefly News reported on Bongz teaching Asante Kairo Forbes some dance moves.

Murdah Bongz is getting praised for his parenting skills after he posted a cute video with his daughter with DJ Zinhle Asante Mahosana and Zinhle's and AKA's daughter Kairo Forbes.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News