South African famous musician Ben Caesar was named Music + Artist of the Year at Musivv in Dubai

The DJ and composer bagged the Dubai trophy after releasing his first non-fungible tokens NFT song

Briefly News got in touch with Ben, who was beaming with pride while talking about the nod and his passion for NFTs

Ben Caesar opened up about his Music + Artist of the year trophy from Musivv. Image: The Barcode Studio/ Arslan Visuals and @yeni_photgraphy

Source: UGC

South African musician Ben Caesar has made the country proud by winning Musivv's Music and Artist of the Year award.

According to Business South Africa, Mussiv is an award ceremony that discovers and develops independent musical artists in Dubai, UAE, the Middle East, and the digital space where Caesar is currently making huge strides.

Speaking to Briefly News, Ben shared that he was excited to have received the recognition even though it wasn't his first international honour.

"For any artist to be celebrated abroad is one of the highest honours, especially as you feel you can bring the trophy home and rep on an international stage."

Ben Caesar wins big at Musivv after releasing his first non-fungible tokens (NFTs) song

Ben won the award after taking a risk by changing how musicians profit from their creations.

Last year, Caesar released his first NFT single through his recently founded anime and music label, TIGXA (Tee-Gah), and it was the first NFT song to be played on South African radio.

"NFTs have shown me what support can mean, and what having a direct relationship with collectors can really do. But it’s really changed how I think, which is the most powerful thing. In terms of pushing me to learn about building a strong community, how to build reward systems, incentive, gamification and value (real value) beyond music, to see myself as a business and IP, and the real power of access and network. These are incredible skills that the music industry doesn’t teach."

Caesar expressed gratitude for the support he has received from fans through NFTs but noted that he had faced challenges in reaching his peak.

"I always say: “making an NFT isn’t the hard part, selling the NFT is”. So the challenges are onboarding people into the world of NFTs as it’s so new. Learning how to add value to people that are interested. These concepts were really difficult for me to grasp but in the end totally worth it. I’d do it all again!"

Ben Caesar's rich background inspires his work ethic

The DJ draws on his diverse background, having lived in the Caribbean island of Dominica, Amsterdam, St Lucia, and London before moving to South Africa, where he spent most of his childhood.

"Definitely! Traveling so much was the best education for me. I learnt how to talk and relate to people from all over the world and it forced me to adapt many times. "If you aren't celebrated at home, don’t forget there’s a whole world out there" - I think that’s the lesson I’d like to share with this award."

Travelling to different countries as a global artist has also made it easier for Ben to analyse the music industries of other countries critically.

"On the other side K-Pop blew up because the government understood it as a cultural export and seriously invested resources not just money. Countries are brands and music can be the most powerful branding tool. Music itself employs and creates many jobs. SA needs to recognise they have an opportunity now and they can’t fumble it."

