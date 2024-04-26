Controversial musician Shebeshxt bought a new car for R500k, showing proof of payment after an accident with his previous vehicle

Fans reacted with mixed emotions, some congratulating him while others criticised his spending habits and lifestyle

Despite the backlash, some praised Shebeshxt for buying within his means and paying cash for his new vehicle

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate Youth Month with Briefly News! Nominate a young entrepreneur under 35 with an inspiring story to be our 7th 'Young Money Maker'. Let's shine a light on their achievements together! Nominate now

Congratulations are in order for controversial musician Shebeshxt who recently bought a new car. The star who was involved in an accident a few weeks ago shared pictures and videos of his new whip on social media.

Shebeshxt showed off his new car on social media. Image: @official.shebeshxt

Source: Instagram

Shebeshxt shows proof of payment after buying new car

Shebeshxt is in his winning era. The star may be trending for all the wrong reasons daily, but he is also securing the bag. Shebe has reportedly bought a brand-new car after his white VW GTI hatchback hit the back of a bakkie near Goseame in Polokwane earlier this year.

The news about Shebeshxt's new car was shared on X by the popular blog MDN News who alleged that he paid R500k for the new whip. Per the post, Shebe even showed his fans the proof of payment. The post's caption read:

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

"Shebeshxt brags about how he paid R500 000 cash for his new car and provides proof of payment."

Fans react to Shebeshxt's new car

Social media users shared mixed reactions to the star's new whip. some congratulated him while others said he is doing too much these days.

@XUFFLER said:

"Shebeshxt still living in that Skhothane era "

@uMaster_Sandz commented:

"This guy will be broke in no time, it’s been proven … the way he moves with money is disastrous."

@Dingswayo_N wrote:

"The earlier he gets broke the better...because the kind of beating Limpopo people are getting, I'm not happy!!"

@MR_K_R_B added:

"This is actually impressive and progressive. He doesn't buy cars he can't afford, he buys what he can afford cash. Shebe knows what he's doing"

@Asa_Sigoxo added:

"He’s such a pain, he really bores me."

Lasizwe flaunts his new R1.3 million pink Volvo C40 Recharge

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Lasizwe is currently living in his winning era and we love it for him. The star recently charted social media timelines after sharing a video of his brand-new pink whip.

Award-winning media personality Lasizwe Dambuza has moved over to electric cars. The star has been headlines every week for his new show Awkward Dates with some of the country's biggest names, including Minnie Dlamini, Khanyi Mbau, Dawn Thandeka King, Toss and Faith Nketsi.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News