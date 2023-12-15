Lasizwe Dambuza recently delighted fans by showcasing his new pink Volvo C40 Recharge

The star's new vehicle is valued at at least R1.3 million

Social media users dropped mixed reactions, especially about the colour of the car

Lasizwe is currently living in his winning era and we love it for him. The star recently charted social media timelines after sharing a video of his brand-new pink whip.

Lasizwe showed off his new Volvo C40 Recharge. Image: @lasizwe

Source: Instagram

Lasizwe shows off his new car

Award-winning media personality Lasizwe Dambuza has moved over to electric cars. The star has been headlines every week for his new show Awkward Dates with some of the country's biggest names including Minnie Dlamini, Khanyi Mbau, Dawn Thandeka King, Toss and Faith Nketsi.

A social media influencer with the handle @DonaldMakhasane headed to his X page to give Mzansi a glimpse of Lasizwe's new whip. The star said he was on his way to surprise his brother with the new Volvo C40 Recharge valued at a cool R1.3 million. The caption of the post read:

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

"Boy bought a whole pink car."

Lasizwe's pink Volvo C40 gets SA talking

As expected, social media users had a lot to say after the video of Lasizwe's new car went viral online. Some were not feeling the colour, while others felt he was just advertising it.

@ThatoNtshingil2 said:

"This Lungelo guy is a whole mood ”hau kwenziwani manje ? Ses’felani”"

@LesediPhiri15 commented:

"How can u buy an electric car with this loadshedding upon us."

@D_monopolist added:

"What happened to men?"

@uncleMo_jhb noted:

"Imagine buying a car, then choosing a colour that will show how proud I am that I take it in the...Nvm. Congrats"

@itsmeafika added:

"Bruh has a little bit of Dr Mathew in him."

DJ Black Coffee’s green Mercedes-Benz G 63 Brabus goes viral

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Black Coffee knows a lot about luxury, and his latest addition to his expensive car collection is proof of that.

Grammy-award-winning DJ Black Coffee bought a brand new Mercedes-Benz G 63 Brabus. The internationally acclaimed DJ shook the internet when pictures of his green lux car went viral.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News