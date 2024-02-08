Andile Mpisane's wife Tamia Mpisane's lavish lifestyle and luxury stroller have captivated social media users

The Kwa MaMkhize star showcased her daughters in a video, but it was her high-end stroller that stole the spotlight

Valued at R70,000, the stroller sparked envy and admiration, with fans eager to know more about her opulent choices

Tamia Mpisane is living the life we can only dream of. The Kwa MaMkhize star has been flexing her asserts on her pages, leaving social media users green with envy.

Tamia Mpisane's stroller gets Mzansi buzzing

Tamia Mpisane is living in luxury and we love seeing it. The media personality recently shared a cute video of her two daughters Miaandy and Shauwn Junior on her page. The doting mom wanted her followers to see her precious babies, but something else caught their eye.

Social media users could not help but notice the reality television star's luxurious stroller. The video received rave reviews from fans who want the star to share the plug for her stroller.

Mzansi reacts to Tamia Mpisane's R70K stroller

Social media admitted that Mrs Mpisane is living the dream after realising the price of her stroller. Many even mentioned that the star recently got a brand new Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon from her husband Andile Mpisane.

The news about Tamia's latest whip was shared on social media by the popular page MDN News which shared a picture of the mother of two sitting on top of the vehicle.

@Gontse Nhlapo said:

"Whatever you said in your prayers, Amen."

@shamie31 added:

"So cute MiAndy ,,, doing so good Mommy,,,your tomorrow bestie friends."

@Ayanda Mwandla commented:

"The is beautiful ♥️"

@shes_MissVee added:

"uyi thengephi le trolly?"

@bianca commented:

"I only need your advice in life"

MaMkhize allegedly fails to pay Royal AM players

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that reality TV star and businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize popularly known as MaMkhize is allegedly struggling to pay her players. MaMkhize, who owns Royal AM has reportedly not paid her female players since December last year.

MaMkhize may be flashy on social media, but her players have allegedly still waiting for their payments since last year.

Source: Briefly News