MaMkhize has reportedly failed to pay her female players since December, leading to threats of a strike

Sources revealed players' discontent, with some considering returning to former teams due to alleged mistreatment and delayed payments

Despite MaMkhize's flashy social media persona, her players are allegedly struggling financially and feeling neglected

Reality TV star and businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize popularly known as MaMkhize is allegedly struggling to pay her players. MaMkhize who owns Royal AM has reportedly not paid her female players since December last year.

Shauwn Mkhize has allegedly not paid the Royal AM ladies since last year. Image: @kwa_mamkhize

Source: Instagram

MaMkhize's players threaten to strike over non-payment

MaMkhize may be living a flashy life on social media, but her players have allegedly still waiting for their payments since last year.

Sources close to the matter told Sunday World that some players are threatening to boycott the club and others want to go back to their former teams. There have also been reports of the mistreatment of players in the club, even when they got injured. The source said:

"There are some complications at that club. Some players want to go back to their previous clubs because things are not going as they expected. Other players got injured, and the treatment they got from the club was not desirable."

Royal AM players are allegedly being mistreated

Sources close to the situation also poured cold water on the perception that people think that Royal AM players have money because they work for MaMkhize.

"Last year they didn’t receive their salaries during the festive season. Even last month, they didn’t receive their salaries. The view that the people have about Royal AM Ladies because they’re playing for MaMkhize, is that they have money and that they’re well treated is not true."

