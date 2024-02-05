Andile Mpisane's wife, Tamia Mpisane, flaunted her new Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon

The Royal AM chairman Andile bought the luxury car for his wife recently

Many netizens shared their honest opinions on social media about Tamia's surprise gift from her husband

Tamia Mpisane revealed her new luxury Mercedes-Benz car. Image: @tamia_mpisane

Reality TV star Tamia Mpisane became the talk of town recently as she flexed the surprise gift that she received from her hubby and chairman of the Royal AM Football Club, Andile Mpisane. This came after the star celebrated her last-born daughter turning two months late last year.

Tamia Mpisane flexes her new Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon

Tamia Mpisane became a household name after she was revealed as Andile Mpisane's fiance in 2021. The star recently made headlines after she revealed on Shauwn Mkhize's reality show that she didn't like her husband when they first met in December 2019.

Not so long ago, the news and gossip page MDNews shared a picture of Tamia sitting on top of her new car, a Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon, which she was gifted by her husband Andile, on Twitter (X) and captioned it:

"Andile Mpisane surprise his wife Tamia Mpisane with a new car..❤"

Tamia also shared the post on her Instagram page and wrote:

"Sundays are for lovers."

Fans react to Tamia's new car

South Africans shared their reactions to Tamia Mpisane's new luxury car on social media. See some of the responses below:

@Ihhashi_Turkei wrote:

"At least we know it’s not hijacked."

@ChrisEcxel102 said:

"His mama bought it, stop lying to us.."

@Dingswayo_N shared:

"People are living an easy life yoooo."

@evelenxthree33 tweeted:

"The boy with a rich mom."

@Kabelo_THP87 responded:

"Busy buying new cars when they owe players salaries from November. That team must just get relegated from the league."

@Rhoyi_Masoka replied:

"While his mom fails to pay the players their salaries."

@mphoray22 commented:

"Yet they went up and down before paying Nurkovic.. These people run their soccer team like it's a spaza shop."

Tamia Mpisane shows off luxury cars

In a previous report, Briefly News gave a glimpse into the luxury cars Tamia Mpisane has sported, from a Rolls Royce Cullinan to a sleek Mercedes-Benz AMG.

Mrs Mpisane rolls in the finest whips around, and they sure cost a pretty penny, anything to make sure the mother of two travels in comfort and style.

