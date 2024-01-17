Tamia Mpisane revealed during the first episode of the new season of Kwa Mam'Mkhize how he felt about her now-husband Andile Mpisane

The daughter-in-law of Shauwn Mkhize said that when she first met Andile, she didn't want him

She also shared that he was very persistent that she ended up liking him at the end

Tamia Mpisane reveals how she felt about her husband, Andile Mpisane. Image: @tamia_mpisane

The 27-year-old reality TV star Tamia Mpisane recently revealed how she felt about her now-husband and Royal AM chairman, Andile Mpisane, during the first episode of Shauwn Mkhize's new reality show season.

Tamia says she never wanted Andile Mpisane

Shauwn Mkhize's daughter-in-law Tamia Mpisane has made her debut in Kwa Mam'Mkhize's new season, and her fans got to see her for the first time since she was introduced to the Mpisane family as Andile's wifey.

During the first episode of the show, Tamia revealed that she didn't want Andile when they first met in December 2019, she also mentioned that he was very persistent, which made her like him at the end.

She said:

"My name is Tamia Mpisane and I am married to Andile Mpisane. I met Andile through a mutual friend in 2019, December. I knew he was the one for me because he was so persistent. I did not want him but he was so persistent, I was like ‘actually I think I like him.' "

Tamia Mpisane on what fans can expect from her

Anyone who follows Tamia Mpisane knows that she does not say much; even on her social media, the star is usually reserved. According to Fakaza News, the mother of two revealed that people will get to see her different side during her TV debut on Kwa Mam'Mkhize Season 2. She said:

"I am going to bring a lot. On social media, people often say I do not speak because I am usually reserved, so they should watch the show and see me speak. People will see the real me in my element."

