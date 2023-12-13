Andile Mpisane is celebrating his wife, Tamia's birthday and penned the sweetest birthday message to her

Tamia turns 27 and was flooded with heartfelt birthday posts from her friends and family, even MaMkhize penned a note to her daughter-in-law

The mother of two was overwhelmed with emotions from all the love

Andile Mpisane celebrated his wife, Tamia's 27th birthday with a heartfelt message. Images: andilempisane10

Tamia Mpisane is turning a year older and was showered with birthday love and cheer from her family. Her hubby, Andile penned a sweet post thanking Tamia for the love and support she has shown him through the years.

Andile Mpisane shares sweet post to Tamia

Andile Mpisane isn't a man of many words, however, all that changes on special occasions. The Royal AM chairman put his heart on his sleeve to pen a touching post to his wife, Tamia on her 27th birthday.

Though the couple hasn't been together for long, their love for one another is evident and Andile expressed his gratitude to his wifey for holding him down and "lighting up his life":

"You are more than just my wife, you are my best friend, my soulmate, and my everything. Your birthday was the beginning of a new life for me! Now, I can see the true meaning of life."

Previously, Tamia stunned netizens when she revealed that she had a lot to offer for the second season of Kwa MaMkhize, saying viewers would get to see her in her element.

The mother of two was recently announced to have joined the cast for season two along with returning cast members, Andile and Sbahle Mpisane.

Mzansi celebrates Tamia's birthday

Friends and family gathered to celebrate Tamia Mpisane's 27th birthday with sweet posts:

Tamia's mother-in-law, MaMkhize said:

"Happy birthday, my Tam Tam. I couldn't let this special day go by without expressing how truly grateful and happy I am to have you as my daughter."

justcallme_kimmmy said:

"Happy birthday, Tamia. I wish you all the best."

cphokazithandeka wrote:

"Happy birthday, Mrs Mpisane."

gabisile.xx posted:

"Happy birthday, beautiful Tamiiaaaaa!"

thapelo_shata wrote:

"Happy Birthday, Mrs M."

girlz_sithole gushed over Tamia:

"Happy birthday to the gorgeous girl on the internet. Remain as calm and humble as you are!"

Tamia Mpisane shows off luxury cars

In an earlier report, Briefly News gave a glimpse into the luxury cars Tamia Mpisane has sported, from a Rolls Royce Cullinan to a sleek Mercedes-Benz AMG.

Mrs Mpisane rolls in the finest whips around and they sure cost a pretty penny, anything to make sure the mother of two travels in comfort and style.

