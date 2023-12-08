Tamia Mpisane said she will reveal a different side of herself in the upcoming second season of Kwa Mam'Mkhize

She expressed excitement about joining the show with her family but admits to feeling nervous at first

Tamia said she will share glimpses of her children on the show

Tamia Mpisane promises to be more open in the high-anticipated second season of the reality television show Kwa Mam'Mkhize. The show featuring Shauwn Mkhize, Andile and Sbahle Mpisane is set to premiere on 14 December.

Tamia Mpisane has revealed that she has a lot to offer on 'Kwa Mam'Mkhize' Season 2'. Image" @tamia_mpisane

Source: Instagram

Tamia Mpisane on what fans can expect from her

Anyone who follows Tamia Mpisane knows that she does not say much, even on her social media, the star is usually reserved. According to Fakaza News, the mother of two revealed that people will get to see her different side during her TV debut on Kwa Mam'Mkhize Season 2. She said:

"I am going to bring a lot. On social media, people often say I do not speak because I am usually reserved, so they should watch the show and see me speak. People will see the real me in my element."

Tamia added that she is excited to be joining the show with her family despite being nervous. She admitted that she had not done it before and relied on the support of her husband Andile Mpisane to pull through.

Tamia Mpisane on unveiling her kids on the show

Being in the public eye has made Tam Tam a protective mother. The star who recently announced the birth of her second daughter added that people will get to have a glimpse of her girls on the show.

"You are going to see my children on the show, but it is going to be in a controlled environment because people can be so cruel. I am a protective mom and my children’s well-being is the most important thing to me."

