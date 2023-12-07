Sifiso Ncwane's wife, Ayanda Ncwane, has confirmed that she has found love

The reality TV star affirmed the news on Mzansi Magic's Sip & Talk with Dineo Ranaka

Ayanda also said that she will share more comprehensive details about her new lover to the public when the time is right

Ayanda Ncwane confirmed that she has found love. Image: @ayandancwane

Source: Instagram

After almost two months of being back on social media, Ayanda Ncwane recently shared some saucy news about her love life during a sit-down interview with Dineo Ranaka.

Ayanda Ncwane confirms her new romantic relationship

After months of speculation that the late Sifiso Ncwane's wife has a new man in her life, she finally responded to the rumours and confirmed that she is seeing someone and has happily found love.

The star confirmed the news of her love life during an interview on the Mzansi Magic Sip & Talk hosted by Dineo Ranaka. The reality TV star bragged about her new man during the show, saying he is a "good kisser".

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

According to Sunday World, Ayanda said:

"Certainly, I'm delighted to share that I have found love at last. As the Bible emphasises, there is a designated time for sorrow and mourning. I am confident that I have mourned my husband enough. Following careful contemplation, I deemed it prudent to pick myself up and embark on a new chapter in my life."

Though she didn't disclose her man's identity during the show, the businesswoman also stated that she would share comprehensive details about her newfound love for the public when the time is right. Still, for now, she only insisted that her new lover is yet to pop the big question.

Ayanda Ncwane on her near-death experience

On a more serious note, Ayanda Ncwane opened up about her near-death experience and how she felt the Hand of God.

"A very large being, huge, like a giant, a giant being came over towards my bed, pressed me and then after that whispered in my ear, 'I came to collect your soul. You are dying today.' "

Ayanda Ncwane trends for her hourglass figure

According to a previous report from Briefly News, Ayanda Ncwane often shows off her hourglass figure in various Instagram posts.

The music exec is known for making stunning online fashion statements, leaving the internet drooling.

Source: Briefly News