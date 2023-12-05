Lebogang Motsumi opened up about how her former lover and the late Kwaito star Zombo infected her with HIV on purpose

Motsumi also went on to say that she wanted fame from him, and he planned to infect her with the disease

Lebogang also mentioned that she didn't know he was positive and only found out during his interview on Live (now Liveamp)

Bathong, some people are cruel, motivational speaker, and the late Zombo's former lover, Lebogang Motsumi, opened up about how she got infected with HIV.

Lebo says Zombo purposely infected her with HIV

Recently, the late Kwaito star Zombo's ex-lover decided to share her story and raise awareness about HIV.

Taking to her Twitter (X), Lebogang shared details of how her wanting to be famous led to getting herself infected with HIV.

The motivational speaker shared a lengthy thread talking about how she was purposefully infected with HIV by her late Kwaito lover, whose real name is Tebogo Ndlovu.

She wrote:

"At the age of 17, I accompanied my friend to a club where we attended a Chomee performance. While enjoying the show, I noticed Tebogo Ndlovu (Zombo) in the crowd, giving me a wink. I couldn't help but observe that he had undergone a significant weight loss.

"So, growing up, I have always wanted to be famous, and I saw this as my ticket to fame. I could only think about headlines in different newspapers, magazines, etc. 'LEBO MOTSUMI PREGNANT WITH ZOMBOS CHILD' Yeah, that's how desperate I was.

"We conversed over the phone for a few days, arranging a meeting at my place since I was living alone at the time. During our encounter, we engaged in sexual activities without protection, and I wasn't concerned as I had a specific intention in mind. However, unbeknownst to me, he had a malicious agenda of deliberately transmitting HIV. Our connection lacked genuine love; I sought fame, while he aimed to harm me."

Read the full tweet below:

Netizens applaud Lebo for sharing her story

Shortly after the story went viral, netizens applauded Lebo for being enough to share her own story:

@NgoveniSbu shared:

"I remember that Zombo episode very vividly. The man looked like he was dying; his skin was black as night, and it looked like leather it was actually traumatising. You honestly couldn’t tell that man is very sick? He had the Nkosi Johnson spec, not the new one that’s hard to spot."

@gnont appreciated:

"Thanks for sharing, babe, and you will live long."

@Gnik_ZA applauded:

"Makes me sick to be the same gender as him. Thanks for sharing, and you will be kept in my prayers. I can't even imagine what you went through, but you seem strong, and I applaud you for that."

@zilevandamme complimented:

"Sending you love and light, Sis. Thank you for sharing your journey, it can't have been easy. Know that your words touched many a heart and probably saved a few lives, too."

@Bazothise wrote:

"Thank you for being brave enough to tell your story. I, just like the likes of Paballo and Thando, could heed the warning and refrain from their clout chasing through s*x with older men. This road has been walked by many, and few lived to tell the tale."

@ThatoNtshingil2 responded:

"Thank you for sharing your story and taking responsibility for your actions. May God bless you."

@kaiten65 mentioned:

"I see accountability in this story. Thanks for sharing."

