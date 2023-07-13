A brave South African woman took to social media to share a video about her HIV diagnoses

The woman disclosed that she had been living with the condition for 22 years and explained that adhering to treatment was important

People who are newly diagnosed can feel many negative emotions, but @hivtalkswithadel1's provides much hope

A South African woman inspired many netizens by sharing her personal journey as a person living with HIV.

Receiving a diagnosis of HIV can be a life-changing event. But having HIV does not mean you are going to die. Most people with HIV can live long and healthy lives if they get and stay on treatment.

A woman shared how she had been living healthily with HIV for 22 years. Image: @hivtalkswithadel1/TikTok

Woman opens about her HIV diagnosis and how long she's been living with it

@hivtalkswithadel1 took to TikTok to share a video of herself looking happy, healthy and vibrant as she shared that she has been living with HIV for 22 years and on ARVS for 17 years.

People who are newly diagnosed can feel many emotions—sadness, hopelessness, and even anger. However, many people living with HIV can expect to live as long as their peers who do not have HIV, Aidsmap explains.

@hivtalkswithadel1 indicated that she always thought that she, would die young but now knows better because she serves a living God.

Her post served as a positive reminder that HIV is not a death sentence and that the important thing is to ensure you adhere to treatment.

Netizens admire the HIV-positve woman's strength and testimony

Nikiwe Shobede commented:

"You are so strong."

Ngwanelihle reacted:

"I love you hun."

PaleBae22 said:

" A whole vibe ."

ShandukaNdaba commented

"My favourite side of TikTok."

Boity_Palo wrote:

"You’ll definitely be a beacon of hope to my patients ❤️."

lucyluu203 replied:

"Love the spirit mna mntase because God never fails uhlala ekhona for thina bethuna at all times✌️."

HIV positive woman’s inspiring account of a healthy pregnancy

In another story, Briefly News reported that in an inspiring testament to the indomitable human spirit, a courageous HIV-positive woman shared her remarkable journey towards a healthy pregnancy. She meticulously outlined the vital steps she took to ensure her baby would not inherit the virus.

Nozi Qamngana-Mayaba shared a tweet about her experience, aiming to educate and empower others. She wants to debunk misconceptions surrounding HIV and shed light on the possibility of living a fulfilling life while managing the disease.

The woman's journey is a beacon of hope for countless individuals living with HIV and who dream of starting a family. When she discovered she was pregnant, she embarked on a tireless quest to seek the best possible outcomes. She sought knowledge and guidance from medical professionals specialising in HIV and reproductive health.

