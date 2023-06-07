A courageous HIV-positive woman has shared her remarkable journey toward a healthy pregnancy

By recounting her experience, she aims to educate and empower others, debunking misconceptions surrounding the disease

The woman's inspiring road towards a healthy pregnancy and successful prevention of transmission has sparked mixed reactions across Mzansi

HIV-positive woman shares inspiring journey towards a healthy pregnancy. Images:@noziqamngana/Twitter.

Source: Twitter

In an inspiring testament to the indomitable human spirit, a courageous HIV-positive woman shared her remarkable journey towards a healthy pregnancy. She meticulously outlined the vital steps she took to ensure her baby would not inherit the virus.

HIV-Positive woman's inspiring account of a healthy pregnancy

Nozi Qamngana-Mayaba shared a tweet about her experience, aiming to educate and empower others. She wants to debunk misconceptions surrounding HIV and shed light on the possibility of living a fulfilling life while managing the disease.

The woman's journey is a beacon of hope for countless individuals living with HIV and who dream of starting a family. When she discovered she was pregnant, she embarked on a tireless quest to seek the best possible outcomes. She sought knowledge and guidance from medical professionals specialising in HIV and reproductive health.

Women sought guidance from medical professionals.

It's crucial to emphasise that the woman's success in preventing transmission to her baby and partner resulted from comprehensive medical care, including prenatal care, adherence to antiretroviral therapy, and adherence to preventive measures during childbirth.

Look at the tweet below:

Mzansi reacts to the inspiring account of an HIV-positive woman's healthy pregnancy

While some responses to her account have been overwhelmingly positive, with many commending her bravery and determination, others have shown scepticism and ignorance regarding the feasibility of a healthy pregnancy for those with HIV.

People weighed in and shared their views:

@Inga Klaas said:

"I'm still stuck at continued having unprotected sex. You deliberately infected people?."

@MAMA ZEE commented:

"People are always in a hurry to respond instead of reading to understand please do so to avoid future embarrassment like this."

@ChardonnayGhel said:

"You and your partner at that time both tested positive, and got pregnant. Not with your current husband, correct? I think that's what is confusing."

@danieta_m commented:

"Her previous partner and first boyfriend is the one who infected her."

@JayRrob12 said:

"How accessible is PREP to an unemployed youth or adult in the ghetto ? Is it for free or you have to pay a certain amount?"

@AfroRadiance commented:

"The message here is to please condomise please guys. Nozi is sharing this message for educational purposes. Not for pity or likes."

