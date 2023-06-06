A 60-year-old woman has given advice to ladies around the world, encouraging them to do life according to their timeline

The lady shared her life's journey and that she only got married way later in life, which was one of the best decisions for her

Netizens were impressed by how young the woman looked for her age and loved that she lived life according to her rules

PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

60-year-old shares advice to ladies to do things in their time. Images:@clarissadanehughes/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

In a world that often imposes societal timelines and expectations, one remarkable lady stands as a testament to the power of defying conventions and embracing life's milestones at any age.

60-year-old woman shares her life story to inspire other ladies

With a story that challenges traditional norms, Clarissa Dane Hughes posted a video encouraging women to believe it's never too late to start anew.

Her lady's journey began when she got married at the age of 37. Contrary to societal expectations, she followed her heart and found love, proving there is no expiration date for finding a life partner. At 40, she experienced the joy of motherhood, defying the notion that age determines one's ability to start a family. Her second baby arrived when she was 43, emphasising that life's most precious moments can happen later than expected.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Watch the video below:

Netizens want to find out the lady's secret to looking young

Her story serves as an inspiration for women of all ages who may feel limited by societal norms. As she continues embracing life's adventures, she encourages women to ignore age constraints, a youthful spirit and societal pressure. Instead, she urges them to listen to their hearts, pursue their dreams, and seize every opportunity that comes their way.

Peeps flooded the comment section with their thoughts:

@Iram said:

"Why isn’t anyone talking about the almost 60 part."

@Jules commented:

"Yesss! My mom had me at 44. I grew up never feeling pressured."

@Christine said:

"60!?! Can we get a skincare routine?"

@Olivia Jeanette commented:

"The TikTok I needed to see tonight. Thank you."

@Ruthie said:

"Met my husband at 36, had my baby five weeks before I turned 40. I feel so grateful."

@lized commented:

"Thank you. I’m 29, breaking up with my fiancée and feeling about starting over."

Woman celebrates child-free life at 45 after the purposeful decision at 29, prompting netizens to react

In similar stories, Briefly News reported about a woman celebrating her child-free life at 45 after making a deliberate decision at 29 not to have kids.

Her celebration has sparked various reactions from different individuals, with many praising her for making that bold choice.

The lady shared that she was content with just being the rich aunty with no added attachments.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News