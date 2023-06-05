A woman is celebrating her child-free life at the age of 45 after making a deliberate decision at 29 not to have kids

Her celebration has sparked a range of reactions from different individuals, with many praising her for making that bold choice

The lady shared that she was content with just being the rich aunty with no added attachments

Woman celebrates not wanting to be a parent and enjoys being the rich aunt at family functions. Images: @dominiquebakerofficial/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

A woman has been trending for making the bold decision not to pro-create but to enjoy life to the fullest.

Woman shows she still feels fulfilled in life despite not having kids at 45

Dominique Baker's decision to forgo parenthood at a relatively young age has led her down a path of fulfilment and freedom. She uploaded a video showing that she was consciously choosing not to have children, and she has been able to focus on her personal growth, career, and other aspirations. Now, at 45, she celebrates her choice and the life she has built for herself.

Woman breaks societal norms

This woman's story sheds light on the importance of individual agency and the various paths to fulfilment in life. It challenges societal norms and prompts discussions about people's choices regarding parenthood.

Watch the video below:

Netizens are divided over woman's decision not to have kids.

The reactions to her celebration have been diverse. Some people applaud her for having the courage to make decisions that align with her desires and priorities. By sharing her experience, of not wanting to get pregnant, she encouraged others to consider their desires and make decisions aligning with their values and aspirations.

Read the comments below:

@Christine Elizabeth said:

"Love a rich auntie inspo."

@Leah commented:

"You are so fab. That is literally what I aspire to. Childfree, black and fabulous."

@Ockey86 said:

"Every Mother’s Day makes me comfortable with this decision."

@busayo AD commented:

"Genuine question, What contraceptive methods have been working for you? I also decided to be child-free.

@SheStyles520 said:

"I had two boys, first at 19 and second son at 25, and I’m 43 now. And when I say I understand your decision. I’m so glad I don’t have small kids anymore."

@Seoulful Strength commented:

"Yes, I've found my people. My goal is to be the rich, fun aunty."

