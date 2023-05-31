Woman shares her journey of overcoming her drug addiction; she focused on becoming clean and opened her own hair salon

Although the young lady has no qualifications, she relied on her natural talent to start doing hair, and her business blossomed

Netizens praised the business owner for not giving up and looking for a better future for herself

Woman shares journey of recovering from drug addiction and opening her own hair salon.

An inspiring tale of resilience and determination, a woman has triumphed over drug addiction and defied the odds by opening her hair salon.

Woman overcomes drug addiction, opens hair salon

With no formal education or degrees, TikTok user @chenaysnell has built a successful business and created her own line of hair products. In a video posted on social media, she shared her remarkable journey of overcoming addiction and what she did to improve her life. The woman's path to recovery and entrepreneurship serves as an inspiration to others facing similar challenges.

Mzansi praise the young woman for overcoming adversity

The young hun's story is a testament to the power of resilience, resourcefulness, and the pursuit of one's passion. Despite not having traditional qualifications, she has carved her own path and built a successful business that supports her and empowers others in her community.

Peeps were impressed by her growth and transformation and said:

@MaroG1711 said:

"God bless your business and your gift to continue to make room for you in unexpected places."

@nataliesmith282 commented:

"Proud of you. God made a way to praise him."

@chaneldamonse said:

"I'm so proud of you; your drive inspires me. Congratulations on all your success."

@carmelitadewet commented:

"Hi, I need your hair oil."

@simmy15011 said:

"Love this! Congrats, and may your business grow from strength to strength."

@marlize41scholtz commented:

"Praise be to God. Congrats, lady, proud of you."

