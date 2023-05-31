A woman has been trending on social media for sharing her inspiring story of starting as Checkers till packer despite having a qualification

The lady worked her way up within a year and landed an office job in the grocery outlet

Netizens were surprised to find out that she had a degree and was working in an entry-level position

Hardworking woman flexes new role she landed at Checkers.

Source: TikTok

In an inspiring tale of perseverance and determination, a woman who initially started her career as a till packer at Checkers defied all odds and rose within a year.

Young woman starts as a till packer works her way up in Checkers

Despite a degree, TikTok user @abongwe_ started at an entry-level position at Checkers but now finds herself in an office role. In her video, she showcased the limitless potential for growth within the company. Her commitment to learning and development was pivotal in her journey from the shop floor to an office position.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi, inspired by young hun determination to succeed

People were impressed by her accomplishment and inspired others, reminding them that with perseverance and dedication, career advancement is within reach, regardless of where one starts.

Peeps praised her for not giving up, while some inquired on how to find employment at the grocery store and said:

@Zikhali N Thobeka commented:

"Looking good. Do you know how I can apply at Checkers?"

@Hlumisa Micah Malahl said:

"One thing about Shoprite or Checkers, no matter how you enter, there's always room for growth."

@sinethembabuyisiw commented:

"I wish my Dad could see this and stop demotivating me since I will be working as a till packer next week; he expects me to use my degree."

@Peter Mantiri Molepo said:

"Lots of opportunities in checkers, hey. I started as a shelf packer under an agent. With perseverance and hard work, I'm now a Manager. I thank God."

@Kopz commented:

"Congratz baby, and keep on moving, and thanks for motivating another outsider who is just a beginner.

