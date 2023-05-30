A woman went on social media to reveal to the world that she gave her shack a facelift with a can of paint

The lady took pride in her humble abode and can be seen in a TikTok video painting the home herself

She said that she was not competing with anyone and was just grateful to have a place to call home

One woman celebrated having her own space and showed off her home on TikTok.

Hard-working SA lady shows off her sweet home

The lady posted a video painting her shack, which got a lot of traction on the social platform.

She gave herself a pat on the back for securing herself a roof over her head, even if it was not a mansion.

TikTok users were impressed by her positive spirit and assured her that she was going to level up in the near future.

Many could relate to the wholesome clip uploaded by @layl0rslendevi0ur and shared that they also grew up and started in similar environments.

Video of the renovated shack goes TikTok viral

The footage was viewed by more than 488 000 people and got over 14 000 likes in just two days.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi people congratulate young woman on her lovely home

@neonqa1 said:

"There is nothing as peaceful as going to your own space."

@karreemahryan mentioned:

"Enjoy it because it's yours. Doesn't matter what it's made of you have a roof over your head."

@user8374100666040 commented:

"It doesn't matter if you stay in a shack dear, as long as you have a roof over your head and your own space don't worry about a mansion congratulations to you."

@amandabrendasauta stated:

"Congratulations, a person makes a home, and that is a beautiful home with love and care."

@mervinpietersen added:

"We all come from there, no shame in it. Proud of you."

@_._beth_05 shared:

"I once lived in one, am glad that I had that experience. "

@bilokylo wrote:

"If I owned my own piece of land or my mother had space in her yard I would do the exact same thing. Humble beginnings, instead I must pay rent now."

@mr_acex said:

"I stayed in a shack for 6 years. Have my own house now. Everything in God's time!"

Pretoria woman shows off newly built mkhukhu, moved from flat to shack to save money

In a similar story, Briely News reported that Boitumelo Makaring from Pretoria moved from a flat to a metal house structure to save more costs.

The lady posted her images on the Facebook group Make your bedroom beautiful with Thembi's Linen which has gained over 6 000 likes and over 300 comments.

