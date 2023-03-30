Mihlali Ndamase took to her timeline to show off her new luxurious Mercedes Benz, and Mzansi is here for it

The social media influencer said she worked hard for her money, and that's why she decided to bless herself with the stunning whip

Reacting to a video of Mihlali's car, celebs such as Lamiez Holworthy and Amanda du Pont agreed that the stunner's Mercedes Benz is a "beast"

Mihlali Ndamase blessed herself with a brand new ride. The social media influencer took to her timeline to show off the lux whip.

Mihlali Ndamase blessed herself with a Mercedes Benz. Image: @mihlalii_n

Source: Instagram

Mihlali Ndamase buys herself a Mercedes Benz

Taking to her official Instagram account, the blogger posted a stunning video of herself collecting her multi-million rand Mercedes Benz from a car dealership. She bought the ride at EB Motors. Mihlali calls her posh whip Mamba. She captioned her post:

"I don't gotta talk, the Lord defends me. Thank you God for blessing the work of my hands, welcome home Mamba. Hard work pays off."

Mzansi celebs congratulate Mihlali Ndamase

South African A-listers took to Mihlali's comment section to congratulate her. Many agreed that her German machine was a beast.

Amanda du Pont commented:

"God did! So happy for you."

Lamiez Holworthy wrote:

"What a beast! Congratulations, mama."

Jessica Nkosi said:

"Congratulations my love!!! This is so well deserved."

Mpumi Mophatlane commented:

"Congratulations beautiful!!!! What a beast. It’s gorgeous."

Zola Nombona wrote:

"A beast!!! Congratulations, baby."

Kay Yarms added:

"Exactly, doll. Congratulations beautiful! Well deserved!"

Source: Briefly News