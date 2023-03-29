DJ Capital took to his timeline to share that he met his role model Diddy while out in Florida, Miami in America

The South African hip-hop DJ posted a stunning pic of himself with the US hip-hop mogul, and Mzansi is here for it

Social media users took to the Mzansi artist's comment section and congratulated him for rubbing shoulders with superstars at David Guetta's wife's birthday party

DJ Capital rubbed shoulders with one of his role models. The Mzansi hip-hop DJ took to his timeline to share that he met hip-hop mogul, Diddy.

DJ Capital met his role model, Diddy. Image: @djcapital90, @diddy

Source: Instagram

DJ Capital posts pic of himself with Diddy

Taking to his Instagram timeline, DJ Capital shared a stunning pic of himself with the US businessman. They were outside Liv Night Club in Miami when they posed for the pic. DJ King Deetoy was also in the mix when the snap was taken.

DJ Capital shared that one of his dreams is to party with Diddy. He said he didn't get to party with him when they met, but "a picture will suffice until I meet him again".

TshisaLIVE reports that DJ Capital was in the US to celebrate David Guetta's wife's birthday in Florida, Miami.

Mzansi congratulates DJ Capital for rubbing shoulders with Diddy

Social media users took to Capital's comment section and congratulated him for meeting his role model. Many said they were happy for him.

duduchili said:

"Love this for you, bro."

getstyledbymillie wrote:

"Lol, you made it."

innomorolong commented:

"I’m so happy for you, friend."

simply_simone_b said:

"And only bigger things shall follow."

gugukhojane wrote:

"Love this for you my friend! Legendary status."

mphomotsoane added:

"This is what I'm talking about."

