A very thoughtful lady has used the little money she has to build a small house on her land so she can stop paying rent

Sharing a video of the house, the lady said though the house is not big as a typical apartment, she is happy with it

Many TikTokers flooded her comment section with praises for taking a bold step towards having a permanent roof over her head

A young lady, @kakokaondjafa, shared a video of the small house she built for herself. She said she could not believe she was now a landlady.

The lady's house is as small as a security outpost attached to a big building. The flooring of the building is tiled.

The lady shared photos of her tiny house. Photo source: @kakokaondjafa

Lady happy with her small house

At the corner of the one-room building is a well-laid bed. It has a very small window in front. The only entry to the house has a wooden door. In another clip, she was seen painting the interior.

Captioning the video of her building, she said:

"I can't believe I just built my house. I know it is not big but at least I now have a roof to call my own."

Watch the video below:

The video gathered over 400 comments and more than 15 000 likes.

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

@BIG MERCY said:

"At least you are not paying for rent. That's good."

@Cameroon football coach said:

"I am proud of you dear. More Grace but how can I save the video?"

@Glo_sante said:

"Try a small porch."

@Stesh icequeen said:

"I am doing like such in Malindi. Thanks for giving me an idea."

@incognito asked:

"No toilet and bathroom?"

@nebynedy76 said:

"Congratulations. Don’t despise little beginning."

@iyanuoluwa said:

"Latest landlady."

@ZAWADI TINA said:

"You are better than us who pay rent and don't buy food. GOOD FOR YOU PLEASE!!!"

@cissy321 said:

"I don't know when I will say that this is my house."

@ohenebaagyeman said:

"Please put fence, make people no enter say na public toilet."

@seuntosin28 said:

"Congrats dear, at least you are the landlord."

@user7980821616629 said:

"Congratulations, there is nothing small in the house building."

