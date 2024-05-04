A primary school boy thought of a genius way to avoid going to school the following day

The young man pretended to be a teacher and wrote a letter excusing all learners from school

The online community reacted to the post, with many laughing at the boy's genius idea

A mother uploaded a TikTok video that sent South African online users into a laughing mode.

In the clip uploaded by @puleng891, he captured a letter written by her son, who didn't want to go to school the following day. The kiddo pretended to be a teacher who wrote a letter to parents detailing that children should not attend school.

The kiddo wrote the letter in his own big, skew-like writing. He misspelt all the words, but the young man did not let that stop him from delivering the letter to his mom.

"Dera parents, no school 3 April. The teachers day a gowin trainin from Grade 1 to Grade 3."

Boy goes to hilarious lengths to avoid school

See the TikTok post below:

TikTokkers found the post funny

The video garnered over 24k views, with many online users laughing at how the kid thought of such an idea.

@Fikzo commented:

"Mama let him stay, you received a letter from the teacher mos."

@foreversmiling said:

"I know teacher Lillie's hand writing i believe nnana mommy."

@LeesahA joked:

"Next time he's going to type it nd put a school's stamp."

@DeeBee laughed:

"This 1 will make his own report card, be on the look out."

@Gomolemo_Lesego said:

" Allow him to stay at home just this one time. Just for him to think he won. I want him to show us more of his tricks ."

Boy throws tantrums on first day of school

