Who is Leigh Ann Caldwell? Age, family, career, health, salary, profiles, worth

Leigh Ann Caldwell is a famous TV personality in the political scene. She is an experienced political reporter who covers happenings at Capitol Hill for NBC News. Her resume is pretty outstanding, given that she has worked for notable media networks like CNN and CBS. Keep reading to know more about her!

Leigh Ann Caldwell is a famous political writer and journalist, who is best known as NBC News's Capitol Hill correspondent.

Source: Instagram

Leigh Ann Caldwell is an American news journalist who happens to be NBC’s Capitol Hill correspondent, covering happenings at the States Congress. She has been the talk of the town for several reasons, including her hairstyle, health, and family life. Join us as we explore her biography.

Leigh Ann Caldwell’s profile summary

Leigh Ann Caldwell’s biography

Leigh Ann Caldwell is a journalist by profession, best known for her coverage of happenings of the United States Congress.

Source: Instagram

She is best known as an NBC News Capitol Hill correspondent who most covers news on the United States Congress. But, unfortunately, most people do not know much about her personal life. So, here is everything you should know about this career-driven beauty.

How old is Leigh Ann Caldwell?

She was born on 15th August 1978 in Las Vegas, Nevada and is 43 years old in January 2022. Where is Leigh Ann Caldwell from? She is from Las Vegas, Nevada.

Education profile

After graduating from high school, she enrolled at North Carolina State University. In high school, she was an accomplished swimmer, so she got a four-year scholarship for distance swimming from the university.

She was a Distance 1 swimmer who also majored in Communications and Political Science. She graduated in 2000.

Body statistics

Leigh Ann Caldwell’s height is 5 ft 5 in (1.65 m) The TV star weighs around 121 lbs.

Does Leigh Ann Caldwell wear a wig?

The journalist has been rumored to be wearing a wig since she appears to have the same pixie style haircut. However, it is not a wig but instead her real hair. In light of this, Leigh Ann Caldwell’s haircut has become one of her signature looks.

Career

Leigh Ann Caldwell began her journalism career in New York City as a freelance journalist.

Source: Instagram

After graduating, the North Carolina State University alumnus made the bold decision of relocating to New York City to become a freelance journalist. She launched an educative initiative for the youth in 2004 entitled Radio Rootz, which lasted until 2012.

The show put her on the map because she started getting gigs soon after. She started working for Free Speech Radio News in 2006 but called it quit in 2011. She got a job at C-SPAN and Radio France Internationale the same year.

She transferred to CBS News in 2012 but only lasted a year before moving to CNN, where she also stayed a year. She joined NBC News in 2014 and has been a correspondent of Capitol Hill since 2019.

She has not gone without recognition for her incredible work. She won the Independent Press Association’s investigative journalism award for her coverage of the New York City rebuilding following the 11th September attacks.

How much does Leigh Ann Caldwell make?

Her professional career as a journalist is thriving, and fans cannot help but question her salary. Unfortunately, Leigh Ann Caldwell’s salary is not available online. However, most of Leigh Ann Caldwell’s profiles believe it ranges between $1 million and $5 million.

Is reporter Leigh Ann Caldwell married?

Leigh Ann Caldwell is married to physicist Gregory Jaczko and they have been blessed with two children together.

Source: Instagram

Yes, she is. Leigh tied the knot in May 2007 and has been married ever since. The couple is raising two children together.

Leigh Ann Caldwell’s husband is physicist Gregory Jaczko. He was the chairman of the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) from 2009 to 2012, during the Obama administration.

Does Leigh Ann Caldwell have cancer?

The journalist’s health has been discussed in most tabloid pages after she was rumored to have brain cancer. The speculation was that she wore wigs because she had brain cancer.

As we mentioned earlier, she does not wear wigs but instead loves her signature pixie style haircuts.

Although Leigh Ann Caldwell is rumored to wear wigs because she has brain cancer, no credible source shows she suffers from this or any other major illness.

Source: Instagram

Again, no report can confirm Leigh Ann Caldwell’s illness. Instead, all show that she is in good health.

Leigh Ann Caldwell is an American journalist, best known as an NBC News Capitol Hill correspondent who most covers the United States Congress news. She is married to Gregory Jaczko, and they have two children together.

