“Sponsored by Caltex”: Schoolboys’ Dance Video Gives SA Petrol Station Vibes

These learners left many South Africans cracking jokes in the comments section, and the video went viral online.

A group of schoolboys left Mzansi in laughter with their dance video. Image: @reabetswe.bila.bo

Source: TikTok

School boys' dance gives SA petrol station vibes

The footage shared by @reabetswe.bila.bo on TikTok shows schoolboys unveiling their killer dance moves. The gentlemen each took turns dancing, and the boys shut it down with their different choreography moves.

@reabetswe.bila.bo's clip entertained people online, as many were amused by the students' uniform's colours, like for Caltex, a petrol station. The video was well-received among netizens, clocking over 567K views along with thousands of likes and comments within three of its publication.

Watch the video below:

Young men's dance moves entertain Mzansi

People were amused by the gents' moves and rushed to the comments section to crack jokes, while some simply laughed it off.

S’phelele Thabekhulu said:

"Caltex garage from Springs this one uhh?"

PhantomGinyPSB poked fun at the students, saying:

"Sponsored by Caltex."

Rapie added:

"Caltex training academy."

User wrote:

"Caltex marr so people don't have peace."

The Real Mzimela said:

"Caltex, we are proud of you."

Source: Briefly News