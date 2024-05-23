A gentleman showed off his impressive amapiano dance moves, and many people loved it

One gentleman in Mzansi set the internet ablaze with his killer dance moves that impressed many people online.

A young man showed off his amapiano dance moves in a video. Image: Gift August

Man impresses netizens with his amapiano dance in a video

The footage shared by Gift August on Facebook shows a group of people standing at a junkyard dressed in work uniforms. One of the guys took centre stage and busted off some impressive amapiano dance moves, which wowed peeps online.

Gift August's clip grabbed the attention of many. It became a viral hit on social media, garnering over 2.7 million views, thousands of likes, and many comments on Facebook.

Watch the young man break it down on the dance floor below:

Social media users gush over the gent's dance moves

People loved the guy's moves as they rushed to the comments section to compliment the young man on his dancing skills.

Nosipho Precious said:

"Love this."

Siyabonga Klaas loved it:

"Wow, brother, what beautiful dance moves...smooth and sweet, I'm impressed."

Leon Payn expressed:

"Durban groove is so unmatched I miss the morning bangs. Even his co-pilot is in tune, and that hype lady classic."

Bokang Phalàne Phalàne Given commented:

"Good move. It is good to see people happy despite the difficulties we are facing in SA."

Pamela Mdabe simply added:

"Good moves."

Man’s hilarious dance moves at the groove delight South Africans on TikTok

Briefly News previously reported that a man amused people online with his interesting dance moves in a now-viral TikTok video making rounds on social media.

One gentleman was not playing about having a good time at the groove. The man busted some killer moves, which impressed the crowd. In the TikTok video shared by @dinky_kunene17, the man shows off his amapiano dance moves, which captivated the attention of many people in the audience.

Source: Briefly News