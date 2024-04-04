One man's dance moves at the groove left many people in laughter, and the video went viral online

The gentleman showed off his impressive amapiano moves, and South Africans on TikTok loved it

Social media users were amused by the video as they rushed to the comments section with laughter

This man set the internet ablaze with his killer dance moves in a now-viral TikTok video making rounds on social media.

A man unveiled his hilarious dance moves at the groove in a TikTok video. Image: @dinky_kunene17

Source: TikTok

Man's dance moves has SA laughing

One gentleman was not playing about having a good time at the groove. The man busted some killer moves, which impressed the crowd. In the TikTok video shared by @dinky_kunene17, one can see the man showing off his amapiano dance moves, which captivated the attention of many people in the audience. People stopped and cheered the man on as he unveiled his hilarious moves.

The man entertained many people on social media, which left them laughing. The video received over 637K views and many likes and comments on TikTok.

Watch the video of the man killing it on the dance floor below:

Mzansi cracks jokes in the comments

The man's dance moves amused many people as they took to the comments section to poke fun at the gentleman, while others laughed it off.

Abuti_Darkskin said:

"That time he’s so strict at home."

Melandre added:

"Someone's strict dad at home."

Tasha'Nandii wrote:

"He is dancing in capital letters."

Keenan J Arends commented:

"This is someone's pillar of strength."

Qhamkile shared:

"See this thing of not grooving while you young."

White man goes viral with Tshwala Bami dance challenge

Briefly News previously reported that a young man participated in the Tshwala Bami dance challenge, and his dance moves amused many people online.

This man hopped onto the Tshwala Bami dance challenge and showed off his hilarious moves, which left many people in laughter. The video of the man received over 600k views, along with thousands of likes and comments. The gentleman entertained netizens with his dance moves in a TikTok video shared by @dustygiamanco, and many cracked jokes in the comments section.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News