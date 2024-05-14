A man's TikTok video went viral, showing him struggling to climb out of his low-riding sports car

The video showed the struggle and great effort that went into exiting the sleek whip

Netizens found it funny and suggested he trade it in for a more practical vehicle, like an SUV

A man showed how he got out of a low-riding sports car. Image: @bigfishatm

Source: TikTok

A man went viral on TikTok after sharing footage of himself trying to get out of a sleek and dropped sports car.

Man shows off his mid-life crisis

A video by Tshwaro Alfred Moshe (@bigfishatm) shows a grown man struggling to get out of the parked vehicle, which was so low that he had to climb out of it practically.

"What a struggle, mid-life crisis," Tshwaro said in the post.

Watch the funny video below:

Mzansi poke fun at the man's car struggle

The video garnered many views and comments from entertained netizens who responded with witty remarks. Many people suggested the old man buy a bigger car, such as a bakkie or an SUV, as it would better suit his age and physique.

Mketule commented:

"Yah neh. An SUV will do much better for you. Accept, and you will have peace and comfort."

thuli_mshengu said:

"Vele uhambe ngezinyawo ayikho lendaba yakho (Just walk by foot)."

Matt commented:

"How I be struggling to get out of an Audi A3 and I’m slim and young . It’s nt about weight guys these things are too low."

Ndi said:

"Imagine if this has to happen in case of emergency . I am not laughing."

Dipuo.Za commented:

"Yhooo I remember when I was heavily pregnant, I couldn’t drive the BMW anymore coz woow, I struggled a lot."

2my_05 said:

"Buy a Range Rover mkhulu, or a Ford Ranger, something big. This is for younger and smaller guys please"

Clip shows chilled men getting out of car after accident

In another story, Briefly News reported that a classic clip got uploaded online showing a few men casually exiting a car after it was involved in a serious accident and then walking away like nothing happened.

The men dusted themselves off after they had seemingly crashed into a wall, as seen in the clip @kulanicool uploaded on Twitter. The accident was a serious one, as the car had been tipped over onto its side.

Folks in the comments wondered why it happened in the first place. The weird behaviour does raise suspicions because most people would be concerned about their well-being and their cars if such a thing happened to them.

Source: Briefly News