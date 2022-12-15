SA was reminded about the laughs they had after a throwback clip of chilled gents walking away from an accident was posted

The video shows a car on its side with some dudes coming out of the door and windscreen as if nothing had happened

Mzansi peeps had a good laugh from the clip and remembered how strange and hilarious it was

A classic clip got uploaded online showing a few chilled men getting out of a car after it was involved in a serious accident as if nothing happened.

The narration of the video was praised, and many wondered why the accident occurred. Images: @kulanicool/ Twitter, Xavier Lorenzo/ Getty Images

The men dusted themselves off as if they had just fallen on the floor in the clip @kulanicool uploaded on Twitter. The accident was a tremendously serious one seeing that the car had been tipped over onto its side.

A suspicious occurrence

Folks in the comments were wondering why it happened in the first place. The weird behaviour does raise suspicions because most people would be concerned about their well-being and their car if such a thing would happen to them.

One of the weirdest things in the clip is how the one dude kicks the windscreen open just to get out of the car. Mzansi loved the odd clip and the commentary behind it. See the comments below:

@EdS_888 said:

"It has to be a Polo "

@Molefe_Gape mentioned:

" If remember the owner of the car was identified but the guy who recorded the video was never identified "

@KagisoSolomons commented:

"Thanks for bringing this back... I had forgotten the commentary! lol."

@Thabob16 posted:

"Definitely drunk. Not surprised VW."

@Vincent10353823 shared:

"Coolest accident ever."

@Lyvin11 said:

"Hi ngaku hi mina hiti 18 June 2022 "

@MY_REEDEMA mentioned:

" Not funny but funny ai no."

@Daupler commented:

"Life in December in a nutshell."

