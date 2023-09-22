A TikTok video shows a school parking lot full of expensive and luxury cars belonging to matric learners

Mzansi Netizens were shocked and impressed by the type of cars that some Mzansi youngsters had

Expensive cars are often seen as a status symbol and can make young people feel successful and confident

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Some South African kids were just born into good fortune, man.

A video showed the expensive cars owned by matric learners of a local school. Image: @claudiassspams/TiikTok, Johnny Greig/Getty Images

Source: TikTok

TikTok video reveals whips owned by matric learners

A TikTok video posted by @claudiassspams shows a school parking lot that boasts a variety of expensive and luxury cars said to be particularly demarcated for matric learners.

Some of the cars seen in the video include Mercedes AMS, Jeeps, Range Rovers and Audis.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"The matric parking lot starting to feel like a mini car meet right now ‍♀️yes these are our cars, not our parents before you guys come fighting us," the post was captioned.

Watch the video below:

Expensive cars are often seen as a status symbol. They can make a young person feel like they are successful and have achieved something. They can also be seen as attractive. They are often sleek, stylish, and powerful. This can make young people feel more confident and appealing to others.

Judging by the comments, many netizens were impressed and some were in disbelief at the type of cars some Mzansi youngsters had.

Matric parking lot leaves netizens in awe

Netizens reacted to the video with surprise and disbelief.

Audrey wrote:

"The fact that there's a matric parking in and of itself should let me know I can't compare."

Nosizom said:

"*Cries in poor*."

Cancer's Groove commented:

"Haibo??? AMGs, Audi & Range Rovers???"

Bontlethinyane replied:

"I'm sorry, MATRIC?????? What do your parents do?!"

FuFu L commented:

"My soulmate goes to this school."

Jade J replied:

"MATRIC??? Kanti, what do your parents do nina? My parents need to come see what other parents are doing."

South Africans matric dance outfit and BMW are TikTok hit after heated debate with Americans about prom

In another story, Briefly News reported that a girl went all out for her matric dance. The matriculant wore a luxurious gown for all to see.

The young lady's video got over 20 000 likes and hundreds of comments. Many people could not stop marvelling at how amazing the young woman looked.

A young lady, @kentingsss, showed people what she wore to her matric dance. The schoolgirl also posed in front of a luxury car that took her to the dance.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News