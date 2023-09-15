Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivhayo has added a new R5 million Mercedes-Benz GLS 600 to his luxury car collection

The tycoon's latest purchase comes just weeks after he splashed out R35 million on a fleet of other luxury cars

Chivhayo's lavish lifestyle has often been the subject of controversy, with some questioning how he has amassed his wealth

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivhayo, also known as Sir Wicknell, has added a new R5 million Mercedes-Benz GLS 600 to his luxury car collection.

The tycoon, who is known for his lavish spending, shared photos of the car on his Instagram account, where it quickly went viral.

Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivhayo treated himself to a new car worth R5 million. Image: @sir_wicknell/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Sir Wicknell flexes new R5m whip

According to ZiMetro News, the dramatic unveiling at a luxury vehicle shop, where Sir Wicknel was given the keys to his new cherished property amidst a sea of congratulations balloons, was revealed in a frenzy of photos and videos.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

On Instagram Chivhayo wrote:

"Another spare GLS600 MAYBACH as a weekend car... LIFE OF THE RICH & FAMOUS...God is the greatest, I was very lucky I managed to get it at a very good price of just 5 million rand...Whenever you decide to buy yourself a new car , RESPECTFULLY my advice is please choose a MAYBACH only and don't settle for less."

Chivhayo's latest purchase which comes just weeks after he splashed out R35 million on a fleet of other luxury cars, including a Rolls-Royce Cullinan, a Rolls-Royce Ghost, and a Range Rover.

Sir Wicknell's business dealings a subject of controversy

According to The South African, the businessman has also been known to own a private jet which he has used to travel to exotic destinations around the world.

Chivhayo's lavish lifestyle has often been the subject of controversy, with some questioning how he has amassed his wealth.

However, the businessman has always maintained that he is a self-made success and that his wealth is the result of hard work and determination.

Congratulations pour in for Zim tycoon on Instagram

Netizens congratulated the wealthy businssman on his new German machine and success. Others criticised the way he chooses to spend his money.

mpule_senong commented:

"That Netflix young, rich black and famous should cast people like you. Congratulations ."

letty_thelady said:

"Daddy va peppa pig havasi vakungoita zvekuti tisvotwe here?‍♀️."

ruvarashe_mukuu commented:

"God is watching that, I know."

realdripking.zw replied:

"Harare is not for the weak ."

elviddo.23j wrote:

"Just imagine dzimwe 5 years dzekuvhairirwa at large ne team iri …..Ayehwa Mwari inzwaiwo kuchema kwedu jealous down ."

mr_antonio_t said:

"I wish this guy could post a hospital or school he built if he did build something like that rather than flexing on poor Zimbabweans with embezzled money ‍♂️‍♂️."

lorrinechigudu commented:

"The way he spends it’s as if he knows he’s days are numbered on this earh. He’s trying to be his happiest being before time. l come in peace ✌."

Husband surprises wife with her dream car Mercedes G-Wagon

In another story, Briefly News reported that as a married woman, when your husband gives you a gift, it shows that he is thinking of you and wants to make you happy. It can be a way of showing his love and appreciation for you.

One woman had social media users swooning after sharing a video of how her husband spoiled her with her dream car.

A video posted on TikTok by Tory Lewis (@iamtorymarie) shows her pictured next to her brand-new black Mercedes G-Wagon.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News